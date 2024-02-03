Rogue Signal Public event in Warzone: Release date, what to expect, and more

Season 2 in Warzone is set to bring in an exhilarating wave of content, introducing four new 6v6 maps, a fresh War map, an additional Zombies story mission, and the triumphant return of the Resurgence Map Fortune’s Keep. The icing on the cake is the introduction of Ranked Play for both Multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone. Brace yourselves as the undead takeover commences on February 7, 2024.

Nestled within the heart of the action-packed gameplay in Warzone is the Rogue Signal competitive Public Event, a riveting 90-second objective-based mission that throws Operators and teams into a fierce showdown. The stakes are high, with Cash, XP, and a coveted unique Reward Cache up for grabs.

All about the Rogue Signal Public event in Warzone

Upon receiving a notification, players will witness a new HUD element featuring the objective, a scoreboard, and the positioning of their team in comparison to their adversaries. The sequence unfolds as follows:

Receive Objective: All participating teams are tasked with the same mission, whether it be "Get the most kills," "Deal the most damage to players," or "Open the most caches."

Complete Objective: Teams can choose to tackle the objective during the ensuing 90 seconds. The top three teams are then rewarded with varying cash prizes and the revelation of the special Reward Cache's location.

Claim Reward: The Reward Cache remains inaccessible for the next 30 seconds. The team that successfully opens the Cache first secures the reward. Season 2 brings a tantalizing array of rewards, including a Wonder Weapon from MWZ and two other items that will be revealed later.

It's worth noting that these rewards are randomized, don't persist beyond the match, and add an extra layer of excitement to the overall experience.

This limited-time event promises to inject a fresh dose of adrenaline into the Warzone experience, keeping players on their toes with unpredictable challenges and enticing rewards. The dynamic nature of the Rogue Signal Public Event ensures that no two matches are the same, offering a thrilling twist to the familiar Warzone landscape.

So, gear up, coordinate with your squad, and be prepared to face off against rival Operators in this exhilarating 90-second frenzy. The Rogue Signal is calling, and only the most skilled and strategic teams will emerge victorious in the quest for glory and rewards.