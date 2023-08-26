Warzone 2 DMZ guide: Abandoned Vehicle mission

Abandoned Vehicle is a Tier 1 mission from the Shadow Company faction in Warzone 2 DMZ. It unfolds in two phases. First, players must acquire an MRAP key. This can be either looted in the Exclusion Zone or purchased. Then, they must use the key to get access to the MRAP vehicle and start driving it to complete the mission successfully.

It is easy to complete and doesn't involve challenging tasks such as boss fights or solving complex puzzles. Upon completing the mission, gamers will be rewarded with a Double Weapon XP token and 5000 XP. The low difficulty and the promising rewards make it one of the must-do missions, and players must not miss out on it.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the Abandoned Vehicle mission and how you can easily complete it.

Where to find the MRAP key in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Getting a hold of an MRAP key in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

The first step in the Abandoned Vehicle mission in Warzone 2 DMZ is to acquire an MRAP key. These keys usually spawn randomly on the map, but their rarity would often have you running in circles. Hence, the best way to go about getting one is to purchase it from a Buy Station. However, they are extremely costly, and you would require a total of $200,000 in-game to get a hold of just one.

If you have a couple of friends to join you on this adventure, it is advised that you infiltrate Al Mazrah, gather as much cash as possible, and then combine your resources to get a hold of the key. That said, if you are a solo player, your best bet is infiltrating with the required amount if you have it in your stash.

If you don't, you'll have to make a few runs on Al Mazrah, complete contracts, and gather as much cash as possible in these runs. Fortunately, gaining money on Al Mazrah won't be a challenging task.

Once the necessary amount is collected, your next and final objective is to find the MRAP and secure it.

How to secure the MRAP in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Finding the MRAP vehicle in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

To secure the MRAP in the Abandoned Vehicle mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, open up your map and mark the location of the vehicle. Now, head to the region and get inside it. A red warning will appear as soon as you enter, stating "Engine Stopped - Requires Key."

Now, all that remains for you to do is to open your backpack and equip the MRAP key. This will kick off the engines, and you are good to do. As soon as you drive the vehicle, a notification will pop up on the screen stating that the Abandoned Vehicle mission is complete.

That covers everything that there is to know about the Abandoned Vehicle mission.

