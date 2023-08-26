Warzone 2 DMZ guide: Cutting It Close mission

Cutting It Close is a Tier 2 DMZ mission from the Shadow Company faction in Warzone 2. To complete the mission, players must exfiltrate a hostage in the Final Exfil. While that sounds quite simple on paper, the reality could not be further from that. Hostages are usually heavily guarded and equipped with bombs that go off when the timer ends.

This makes the mission time-sensitive and dangerous, but that's not all. Since the mission asks players to get the hostage out in the Final Exfil, chances are that they will be encountering hordes of AI soldiers and real enemies as well.

Moreover, these adversaries can take the hostage down, in which case, all your efforts go to waste.

For players who are having a hard time with it, this guide will take a look at the Cutting It Close mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to complete it easily.

How to find and exfil the hostage in the Final Exfil in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Guide to finding and exfiltrating with a hostage in the Final Exfil in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Although Cutting It Close in Warzone 2 DMZ comprises of one single objective, for the sake of this guide, let's divide it into two. First, find and secure the hostage. And second, retreat with the hostage in the Final Exfil. Before proceeding, there are a few things you should do.

Since this mission can be completed in all Exclusion Zones, picking Al Mazrah is advised. Given that the map is big and danger is often scattered, you can stay safe most of the time.

Here's how you can complete the Cutting It Close mission in Warzone 2 DMZ:

Find and secure the hostage

Once spawned, find a sturdy vehicle. Cargo Trucks or the Tactical Vehicle (TAC-V) with an open back are fantastic choices.

Locate a Secure and Extract Hostage contract on the map and pick it up. It will be denoted with the handcuff symbols.

Find the hostage and eliminate all the enemies in the area.

Defuse the bomb.

Carry the hostage onto the back of the vehicle.

Now that you have secured the hostage, it is time you exfiltrate them. Here's how you can do so:

Extracting the hostage in the Final Exfil

Drive the vehicle with the hostage in it to the secluded location on the map. This way, you can survive longer with little to no threats.

As the Radiation Zone closes in, the Final Exfil point appears.

Immediately drive to the location and proceed to exfiltrate.

If you are playing in a team, try your best to keep the hostage safe. If soloing, your best bet will be to communicate with the enemies and assimilate with them.

That covers everything there is to know about completing the Cutting It Close mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

