Warzone 2 DMZ guide: "Explosive Ordnance Disposal" mission explained

Explosive Ordnance Disposal is a Tier 4 DMZ mission from the Crown Faction in Warzone 2. The mission is quite simple - players must defuse a bomb planted by an enemy team at a supply site. However, being a Tier 4 mission, one cannot expect Call of Duty to make things that simple. Completing it the way the game intends players to will be extremely difficult and almost impossible.

Hence, they must be smart about it and take an alternative approach that has a higher success rate. Having said that, this guide will look at the Explosive Ordnance Disposal mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and how players can complete it quickly and easily.

How to complete the Explosive Ordnance Disposal DMZ mission in Warzone 2

Before getting started with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, ensure that you have a microphone. This will help you a lot in achieving the objectives. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can complete the mission quickly:

Spawn into an Exclusion Zone of your choice. However, for this mission, Al Mazrah is recommended.

Approach a team in the vicinity and communicate using proximity chat that you have a mission pending and need their help to complete it.

Discuss the objectives of the mission and guide them toward the nearest Destroy Supplies contract.

Follow them to the site.

After they have planted the bomb, simply interact with it to defuse it. Once that is done, the mission will be complete.

This is the easiest way to go about completing the mission. You can also join the enemy squad after the mission is complete and assist them with their contracts. Although teaming up with randoms might be tough, completing it as the game instructs you to will be almost impossible.

However, if you are having a hard time finding players who are willing to assist, your best bet is completing it traditionally. In that case, you must follow a stealthy approach. Here's how you can do so:

Camp near a Destroy Supplies contract.

Wait for the enemy team to pick it up.

Follow them without getting spotted.

Defuse the bomb after it's planted without them noticing.

You could also try these steps:

Camp near a supply site location.

Wait for enemies to plant the bomb.

Defuse without alerting them of your presence.

It is clearly much harder to complete the mission this way. There's no guarantee that an enemy will pick a Destroy Supplies contract on that particular infil, making it extremely challenging. Hence, if possible, use proximity chat to ask for help.

That covers everything players must know about the Explosive Ordnance Disposal mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Upon successful completion of the mission, all players will be rewarded with 15,000 XP and a Double XP Token. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone 2 news.