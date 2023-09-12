Warzone 2 DMZ guide: "Pay it Forward" mission explained

Pay it Forward is a Tier 5 DMZ mission from the Shadow Company Faction in Warzone 2. The mission entails players taking on three objectives. First, they must barter for the defective dog bank from the Scavenger. Next, they must deliver this dog tag to the Shopkeeper's Dead Drop located in Koschei Complex. And finally, players must extract the classified Konni intel documents to complete the mission.

Once these three tasks are done, the mission will be completed, and players will be rewarded with a Double Weapon XP Token and 20,000 XP. Considering the hefty rewards, the Tier 5 mission is by no means easy. It will have players going through multiple areas and can take a long time to complete.

Hence, for those struggling with the mission, this guide will take a closer look at the Pay it Forward DMZ mission in Warzone 2 and how it can be completed easily.

How to get the Defective Dog Bank in the Pay it Forward DMZ mission of Warzone 2

Guide to finding the Defective Dog Bank in the Pay it Forward DMZ mission of Warzone 2 (Image via @JudgeTwoFive on YouTube)

Here's how you can get a hold of the Defective Dog Bank in the Pay it Forward DMZ mission of Warzone 2:

Drop into an Exclusion Zone of your choice. However, it is recommended to infiltrate Al Mazrah.

Find a Disguise Field Upgrade. They can be found inside Duffel bags.

Acquire a Dog Tag. They can be found by eliminating an Operator and looting their backpack.

Next, complete a Secure Intel Contract to get the Scavenger Buy Station to appear on your map.

Equip your Disguise and head over to the Buy Station.

Trade the Dog Tag for the Defective Dog Bank.

This will complete the first part of the mission. Once the Defective Dog Bank is obtained, you must infiltrate the Koschei Complex. If you chose Al Mazrah as your Exclusion Zone for this mission, you can gain access to the complex on the same run.

Where to find the Shopkeeper's Dead Drop in the Pay it Forward DMZ mission of Warzone 2

Finding the Shopkeeper's Dead Drop in the Pay it Forward DMZ mission of Warzone 2 (Image via @MrDalekJD on YouTube/Activision)

The Shopkeeper's Dead Drop in the Pay it Forward DMZ mission of Warzone 2 is located in the Factory Admin area of Koschei Complex. Here's how you can get to it:

Enter Koschei Complex.

Find the Factory Admin Key in the Chemical Plant section. You will find it near the small hut in the center of the Chemical Plant.

Next, locate the doors marked with A/1 or A/2 and go through them.

Clear the area of AI combatants.

Find the red markings on the wall with "Shop" written next to it.

Head inside to find the Shopkeeper's Dead Drop.

Now drop the Defective Dog Bank here to complete the second objective. You will get the Konni intel documents. Collect and exfiltrate them from the area to complete the mission.

That covers everything that there is to know about completing this Tier 5 Shadow Company Faction mission. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone news.