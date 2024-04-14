Warzone fans complain that "all final circles are the same" on Rebirth Island 

Call of Duty Warzone has introduced the iconic Rebirth Island with the Season 3 update. While the community is enjoying its favorite resurgence map to its fullest, it keeps facing one problem. According to a Reddit thread by p_d4wg, most Rebirth Island final circles end in the same position. The user states on their Reddit post:

"Rebirth: All final circles are the same. Why is every circle ending on prison/factory or the area in between? Every Game the circle starts dead in the middle."

According to the post owner, in almost every game, the final circle ends at the same place. In Rebirth Island, the Prison is a POI that stays in the middle of the map. According to many, after the introduction of Rebirth Island in Warzone, the end-game circle ends at Prison. Due to this, the gameplay becomes monotonous, leading players to occupy Prison beforehand to win the match.

It's not just the original poster; the Reddit thread consists of several players complaining about almost the same situation. One user mentioned that no circle ever ends at Biochemical or the Stronghold POI. Veteran Warzone fans would remember that the circle used to be at different places on each map on Rebirth Island to give players a varied experience.

One Redditor justified the situation by saying that this should be expected since the map is small. They further added that this has always been like this and that the developers rightfully don't put the center of the circle too close to the edge.

However, another user argued that this was not the case in the original Rebirth Island. A user named Coldfuify commented that the circles are small enough to be anywhere on the map. Even if the circle is near the edge of the map, they don't see a problem. They said:

"The final circles are small enough to be situated anywhere on the map. Don’t see the problem of circle center close to the edge, I mean why not. At least it’s less predictable"

According to some, this recent change in the final circle is due to the devs wanting to avoid the water in Rebirth Island in the late match. Do you think this is the reason for this recent change?

Are Rebirth Island matches getting boring in Warzone?

Rebirth Island is one of the most beloved maps in Warzone's history. Since its return, players have been having tremendous fun while playing the game. However, a large part of the community thinks the final circle has become repetitive.

As CoD devs follow community feedback closely, they might soon look into this matter and change the algorithm for a better and more varied experience in Rebirth Island in Warzone for players to enjoy it to its fullest.