Warzone “Keeps Crashing/black screen” PC error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Warzone seems to be crashing for many players who are enjoying their game on PC. The crash is usually followed by a black screen, which is then force-closing the game and exiting to the desktop. This performance issue is nothing new in a Call of Duty title, and Warzone finally going live after Modern Warfare 3, players are once again facing a black screen and frequent crashes.

It’s currently one of the more popular and annoying performance errors to deal with in the shooter, and there is no solution that you can try to solve it permanently.

There are a few workarounds, however, and today’s Warzone guide will go over some of these tips and tricks that you can try in order to deal with the crashing and black screen error in the shooter.

How to fix the “Keeps Crashing/black screen” PC error in Warzone

Here are some of the ways that you can try and deal with the PC crashing and black screen issue in Warzone:

1) Verify file integrity

The shooter might be crashing because there are some broken and corrupt files in the installation directory. To be able to fix it on both Steam and Battle.net, here are a few things that you will be able to do:

On Steam:

Make your way to Library > Select Warzone > click on Settings > Properties > Local Files > Verify File Integrity

On Battle.net:

Click the cog icon beside the game > Then scan and fix files.

Upon selecting these options on both clients, a process will start which will automatically go over all the files in the installation directory and fix the ones that may be corrupted.

2) Check hardware requirements

Warzone might be crashing because your system does not meet the minimum and recommended system requirements for it. Here is what you will need to optimally run the shooter:

Minimum Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory: 2 GB

Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 580, or Intel ARC A770

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 580, or Intel ARC A770 Video Memory: 4 GB

Competitive Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT Video Memory: 8 GB

Ultra 4K Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 64 GB

Up to 64 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Video Memory: 10 GB

3) Lower graphics settings

If Warzone is crashing after the game starts to stutter and lag, then you might want to lower the resolution you are playing the game on. Make your way to settings and lower the textures to medium or low. While it might not ideally be how you want to play the game, it will keep things smooth and crash-free for you.

4) Re-install Warzone

This may seem like a rather drastic step to take, but reinstalling the shooter from its respective client is more than likely to solve the majority of the performance issues that it’s facing.

So, if the above steps fail, you might want to re-install the game from scratch.

5) Wait for a patch

The shooter has been facing a fair amount of performance issues for a while now, and the developers are more than likely to deploy a patch to fix them. So keep searching for the latest versions of the game and update it when they are out.