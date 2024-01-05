"Was on accident": CoD content creator calls Infinity Ward out for smooth movement in Modern Warfare 2019

A Call of Duty content creator named Nick "ProReborn" has openly called Infinity Ward out as they believe that the much-praised smoothness in Modern Warfare 2019 was actually on accident. If you are an avid Call of Duty fan, you would know that the 2019 release of Modern Warfare was hailed due to its smoothness in movement and gunplay. However, the content creator pointed out an aspect that suggests that the adored features were not at all intentional.

The primary developers of Modern Warfare 2019, Infinity Ward, didn't want players to play like this initially. The content creator brought up this matter on X (formerly Twitter) as another CoD pro, ExoGhost, praised the game for its sleek movement. Nick "ProReborn" stated:

"Hate to be that person but all this smoothness was on accident and entirely discovered by the playerbase. IW 1000% wanted us to play like MWII."

Was Modern Warfare 2019's smooth movement created by an accident?

While this question has lingered for a while within the CoD community, the stated content creator explained that Infinity Ward wanted players to play Modern Warfare 2019 as Modern Warfare 2 (2022). This means the devs wanted the community to focus more on tactical steadiness than quirky movements all the time.

Even the tutorial for the early days of Warzone or Modern Warfare 2019 never acknowledged the "Slide-Cancel" mechanism, which made the game smoother than ever. According to Nick, the players found the exploitation by themselves, and the developers never removed it, as it was praised by everyone.

That said, in Infinity Ward's next title, the developers wanted to push their idea of the game and removed the advanced movement exploitation, which made the game slower. Nick stated:

"One thing I can't stand is when leads don't adapt to players, but instead fight against them because they're not playing as wanted."

The content creator also pointed toward other games like Gears of War, where the game was meant to be a tactical shooter, but players made it "stapled by wall bouncing."

According to Nick,

"Multiplayer design should adapt to the playerbase. Not the playerbase adapting to your vision."

While it is arguable whether the devs listened to the community, a large part of the fanbase believes so. Even ExoGhost also took part in this thread and stated:

"The only difference is that IW let this movement stay instead of remove it the moment players discovered it. They saw slide cancelling in MWII beta and removed it in an instant. No fun allowed."

Do you agree with what these content creators have been saying? Let us know in the comment section.

