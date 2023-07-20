What is the floppy disc code in CoD: Black Ops Cold War and how to decrypt it?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign is extensive and chaotic. Operation Chaos is a tricky side task that asks players to decrypt the floppy disk to get to the next part of the mission. It takes players approximately five to seven hours to complete the full story, sometimes longer for completionists, who decide to go through every side mission in the game.

This article will cover decoding the floppy disk, assuming that the player has already collected all three pieces of evidence.

How to decrypt the floppy disk to complete Operation Chaos in Black Ops Cold War

Operation Chaos after finding evidence (Image via Activision)

Note that every player will have different passcodes and passphrases for the floppy disk, and the answers cannot simply be shared. Hence, one will have to learn how the puzzles in Black Ops Cold War work to find the answer themselves.

The list of cities and their codes (Image via Activision)

First, use the 'Front Page of the Observer' evidence found in the "Redlight, Greenlight" mission of Black Ops Cold War. This part of the puzzle is easy, as players must simply pick the letters in red and unscramble them to reveal the name of a city. The four-digit code associated with that city will be your first passphrase.

Next, 'A Coded Message' is a piece of evidence found in the mission ''Nowhere Left to Run''. In this puzzle, players have to examine the row of numbers, specifically red and blue. The missing number in red, coupled with the missing number in blue, will form a four-digit number, the same of which will be located on the Numbers Station Broadcast.

'A Coded Message' evidence example (Image via Activision)

The missing numbers can be easily deciphered by working out the sequences of the numbers in red and blue. In most cases, the sequences are multiples of a number. Putting the four digits together will give you your second code.

Lastly, 'Numbers Station Broadcast' is the last piece of evidence that can be found in the mission 'Brick in the Wall.' To solve this, players must consider the answers to the previous two puzzles of Black Ops Cold War.

After entering both the answers (Image via Activision)

Simply take the first code you received from the 'Front Page of the Observer' evidence and enter the code in the 'Decrypt Floppy Disk' menu. Put the city associated with the second code from the 'A Coded Message' evidence in the second prompt.

This will grant you access, and you can begin Operation Chaos in Black Ops Cold War.