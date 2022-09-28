"I am calling the batsman back" - Jos Buttler on whether he would support his bowler after Mankading

England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler has opened up on his stance regarding the Mankad form of dismissal. The keeper-batter stated that he would recall the opposition batter should his bowler dismiss him via such fashion even if it was a World Cup final.

England cricketer Charlie Dean became the latest player to be run out in such a way during an ODI at Lord's. India's Deepti Sharma whipped the bails at the non-striker's end as Dean backed up too far. It broke the threatening last wicket partnership and secured India a 16-run victory; however, the move sparked an uproar on social media.

When asked on talkSport whether Buttler would support his bowler or recall the batter during a World Cup final in such a situation, he said:

"No, I am calling the batsman back."

The right-handed batter opined that hardly anyone wants to see such incidents as it creates an outcry and that the battle should be between the bat and ball. He added:

"No one wants to see them in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball and watching great games of cricket. They always seem to happen at unsavory times."

The Rajasthan Royals player added:

"I understand you have to have the rule there so people can’t just gain an unfair advantage, but I think they should re-word it because the way the law is written gives a lot of grey areas – with the “expected to bowl” part so maybe if they just tightened that up."

After the umpires ruled out the decision in India's favor, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur defended Deepti by saying that they hadn't committed a crime by running Dean out.

Jos Buttler was also a victim of the Mankad form of dismissal twice

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Getty)

It's worth noting that Buttler was also the victim of this mode of dismissal when Ravichandran Ashwin ran him out during an IPL 2019 game. The Lancashire keeper-batter suffered a similar fate in 2014 in an international fixture against Sri Lanka.

Ashwin also hailed Deepti for mankading Dean, calling her a 'bowling hero'.

On the cricketing side of things, the Englishman is currently in Pakistan and part of the T20 squad for the seven-match series. However, he is yet to play a game as the tourists are not willing to risk him after a calf injury, keeping the 2022 T20 World Cup in mind. All-rounder Moeen Ali has stood in as captain for Buttler.

