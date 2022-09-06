Suresh Raina set to recuse himself from IPL and domestic tournaments following interest from overseas leagues - Reports

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina will reportedly no longer partake in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic tournaments. The reason for the same is rumored to be an unwavering interest from the rising overseas leagues.

Raina went unsold at the mega auction earlier this year. With questions over his IPL future, he is likely to skip the next auction and instead represent overseas franchises. The flamboyant left-handed batter has reportedly been sought after by numerous overseas leagues ahead of their upcoming seasons.

To facilitate his desire to play in overseas leagues, Suresh Raina is rumored to be planning to not turn up for Uttar Pradesh as well in the domestic season.

Expressing his desire to play cricket for two to three more years, Raina recently told Dainik Jagran:

“I want to continue playing cricket for two or three years. There are some exciting youngsters who are coming through the ranks of Uttar Pradesh cricket.”

He added:

“I have already taken my No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). I have informed BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajiv Shukla about my decision.”

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2019, alongside teammate MS Dhoni. He has represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 Tests after making his debut in 2005.

As far as the IPL is concerned, the left-handed batter was a mainstay in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) outfit for several years. He even led the now-defunct Gujarat Lions for two seasons and last played in the tournament in the 2021 edition.

"T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE have contacted me" - Suresh Raina

The T20 cricket arena is buzzing with the emergence of numerous franchise league cricket tournaments around the globe. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Africa have launched their respective leagues, which will take place early next year.

The participation of Indian players in overseas leagues has not really been entertained by the BCCI so far. However, Suresh Raina could feature in those leagues since he is not a contracted player anymore. He has already announced his retirement from international cricket as well.

Claiming that he has received offers from several leagues, Raina recently said:

“I will play in the Road Safety Series. T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE have contacted me but I am yet to take any decision.”

The former Indian all-rounder will next be seen in the 2022 Road Safety series, where he will be representing the India Legends.

