Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for England for the T20 World Cup 2022 being played in Australia.

England are clubbed alongside Australia, New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. They will also be joined by the Group A winners and Group B runners-up from the qualifying phase currently in progress.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Jos Buttler as England's likely Most Valuable Player (MVP). He said:

"Most valuable player - I am going with Jos Buttler. Jos the boss, once again as a captain, opener and wicket-keeper. I am expecting him to have a great tournament. This team can lift the trophy if he has a good tournament."

The former India opener expects the England skipper to be their highest run-getter as well. He reasoned:

"Who will be the highest run-scorer of this team? I am looking at their captain Buttler leading from the front. He is an amazing player, runs at a good strike rate. The conditions will be favorable for him. The ball will come onto the bat nicely. I feel he might score a century or two. When he gets set, he scores a century."

Chopra feels Mark Wood will be the most successful bowler for last year's semi-finalists. He elaborated:

"Who will pick up the most wickets for this team? I am saying Mark Wood. If he plays all the matches, his name will be there in the column of maximum wickets. He bowls fast and these conditions will favor him as well."

Wood has picked up 35 wickets in the 23 T20Is he has played. The express pacer failed to pick up a wicket in the three overs he bowled in England's warm-up game against Pakistan.

"I am saying Liam Livingstone" - Aakash Chopra on the England batter likely to have the highest strike rate

Liam Livingstone is renowned for his big-hitting abilities.

Chopra reckons Liam Livingstone will be England's most destructive batter. He observed:

"Who will have the highest strike rate? They keep fighting amongst themselves, someone goes at 150 and the other guys go at 160 or 170. I am saying Liam Livingstone. I feel he might hit a ball or two from Gabba to Geelong, he is such a fantastic player."

Chopra concluded by predicting Buttler's side to be one of the four semi-finalists. He stated:

"Where will this team reach? They should make it to the semi-finals. Australia, England and New Zealand are the three teams, there are bright chances of two of them going through. I am saying they (England) will go through, I have less expectations from New Zealand this time."

England and Australia are favored to reach the knockout stage from Group 1. The 2019 ODI World Cup champions will hope to go all the way in the T20 World Cup as well this time around.

