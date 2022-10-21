Aakash Chopra has picked his four likely semi-finalists and eventual champions of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Super 12 stage of the global T20 extravaganza will start with Australia's Group 1 clash against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday, October 22. England will lock horns with Afghanistan in the second Group 1 game in Perth on the same day.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Australia and England as the likely semi-finalists from Group 1. He said:

"Which four teams will make their place in the semi-finals? Now that's a big one. From Group 1, I feel Australia and England. Both are good teams. Australia looks a fantastic team to me although no host nation has won the T20 World Cup, no one has won two consecutive T20 World Cups."

Chopra feels Cameron Green's inclusion has further strengthened the Aussie squad. The former India batter reasoned:

"Cameron Green has been included in the team in place of Josh Inglis, not a like-for-like replacement. The truth is that Inglis got injured, nowadays people get injured while playing golf. They have not kept a second keeper, they said they will keep Cameron Green, they can play him in place of Stoinis as well, he is an amazing player."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Aaron Finch said "We are taking a risk by not including a backup wicketkeeper but we felt Cameron Green brings more balance". Aaron Finch said "We are taking a risk by not including a backup wicketkeeper but we felt Cameron Green brings more balance".

Green smoked two half-centuries during Australia's T20I tour of India. He did not play a significant knock in the three T20Is he played against West Indies and England thereafter but gives the defending champions another all-round option.

"I am picking India and South Africa" - Aakash Chopra on the likely semi-finalists from Group 2

India will begin their campaign against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, October 23.

Chopra reckons India and South Africa will qualify for the knockout stage from Group 2. He observed:

"From our group, I am picking India and South Africa. So I am going for India and South Africa from our group and England and Australia from the other group. It's going to be a tough one but I feel these teams will reach the semi-finals."

The renowned commentator concluded by expecting Australia to retain the T20 World Cup trophy. He stated:

"My prediction for the team that will have the trophy on the podium, I am going with Team Australia. I have said that a host has not won the T20 World Cup, I have also said that no one has been able to successfully defend their crown but I see them as a good team, they have ticked almost all the boxes."

Chopra explained that India and England are slightly weak in the bowling department. He added that while South Africa do not have a great record in ICC knockouts, New Zealand don't have the X-factor to win the tournament.

