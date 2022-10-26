Aakash Chopra feels Sri Lanka's prospects of reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 are all but over.

Dasun Shanaka and Co. are currently placed second in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage points table. They have two points in their kitty, just like England, Ireland, and Australia, but are placed above the three teams based on net run rate.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the semi-final chances of the Group 1 teams after England's loss to Ireland and the washed-out contest between New Zealand and Afghanistan. Regarding Sri Lanka, he said:

"Sri Lanka won one match, they defeated Ireland but Sri Lanka lost the last match and now they don't have the fast bowlers. So I feel Sri Lanka is gone, if fast bowlers are not there, they don't have any chance, although they are a spirited team."

Chopra feels England and Australia will also have a tough road ahead to reach the knockout stages. He explained:

"England won one with great difficulty and have lost the second match and the difficult matches will come now. The Australia and New Zealand matches will come, it is not going to be easy for them. Australia is still moving around in the negative. So all our pre-tournament predictions have been thrown out of the window."

England will face Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in their remaining three group-stage matches. They might have to win all three of those games to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

"There won't be a bigger match than this" - Aakash Chopra on the England vs Australia clash

Australia and England were favored to reach the semi-finals from Group 1.

Chopra reckons the loser of Friday's clash between England and Australia can almost bid goodbye to their chances in the tournament. He elaborated:

"What will happen in the England-Australia match, the mini-Ashes has become a huge encounter. The next match is between England and Australia in Melbourne on Friday. There won't be a bigger match than this. Whoever loses that match will be left ringing the bell."

While observing that the abandoned game against Afghanistan might have cost New Zealand a point, Chopra feels the Kiwis' superior net run rate could come in handy. The renowned commentator stated:

"Another interesting aspect is that the two points New Zealand should have got, they did not get them. Afghanistan vs New Zealand game, you expect New Zealand to get the two points, but they did not get two, they have three points only. They have a net run rate of 4.45, which is extremely beautiful."

New Zealand are currently placed atop the Group 1 points table with three points to their credit. Despite losing a point against Afghanistan, they are still in a prime position to make the semi-finals from the group.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Australia qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022? Yes No 0 votes