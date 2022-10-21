Aakash Chopra has picked the likely top three run-scorers and wicket-takers in the T20 World Cup 2022.

A plethora of batting and bowling stars will be seen in action from the Super 12 stage of the global event starting on Saturday, October 22. While Babar Azam (303 runs) was the top run-getter in the last edition of the tournament, Wanindu Hasaranga (16 wickets) was the most successful bowler.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Australia's David Warner and England's Jos Buttler as two of the three likely top run-getters. He elaborated:

"I feel in the top three run-scorers, one will be David Warner. I feel he will score a lot of runs, he is in fantastic form. The second name I am choosing is Jos Buttler. He might score a hundred or two in this World Cup, there is a good possibility, he will definitely score 70 to 80 runs once or twice, that's what I feel."

Chopra reckons India's KL Rahul will also be amongst the highest run-getters. The former India opener reasoned:

"The third player I am picking is KL Rahul. Once again, the form he is in, the sort of pitches that are there, I am expecting him to have a good World Cup. So these are my players - Jos Buttler, David Warner and KL Rahul."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Kevin Pietersen said, "KL Rahul is the No.1 batsman in the world for me". Kevin Pietersen said, "KL Rahul is the No.1 batsman in the world for me".

Rahul was India's top run-scorer in the warm-up game against Australia. The opening batter smashed 57 runs off 33 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes.

"I have Josh Hazlewood" - Aakash Chopra picks Australian pacer as one of his three likely highest wicket-takers

Josh Hazlewood picked up 11 wickets in last year's T20 World Cup.

Chopra feels Josh Hazlewood and Mark Wood will be two of the three highest wicket-takers. He explained:

"I have Josh Hazlewood, I feel he is going to take wickets. You would know I like this player a lot. The second name I am keeping is Mark Wood. I feel he will have a lot of wickets in his account. He bowls fast, can be expensive at times but he is a wicket-taker. Whenever he bowls, it seems he will pick up two or three wickets."

The reputed commentator believes either Anrich Nortje or Haris Rauf will be the third most successful bowler. He said:

"It is important for these players to remain fit. For the third, I am slightly split between Anrich Nortje and Haris Rauf. Whoever's team reaches the semi-finals out of the two, his name can be there on that list."

Chopra pointed out that he is slightly biased towards fast bowlers as the highest wicket-takers. He reasoned that pacers would be bowling the majority of the overs in the powerplay and at the death, the phases of the game where more wickets are likely to fall.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will KL Rahul be India's highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022? Yes No 0 votes