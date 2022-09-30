[WATCH] Former India captain MS Dhoni enjoys a game of golf

Former India captain MS Dhoni was captured playing golf at the Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton Invitational 2022 event in Gurugram.

According to reports, Dhoni was invited by Kapil himself to be a guest at the event. The latter has taken up golf as a serious profession in his post-retirement life.

On Friday (September 30), a fan account of MSD on Twitter, @TheDhoniEra, shared a video of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper playing some golf. A natural athlete, he looked quite at ease, even though he had to strike a different ball and that too without a willow in hand!

The clip of MSD playing golf was shared with the caption:

“Exclusive glimpse of Mahi playing golf ! @MSDhoni #MSDhoni #WhistlePodu.”

The former India captain was last seen on the cricket field during the Indian Premier League (2022). While he gave up the leadership of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise ahead of the season, he returned as captain midway after Ravindra Jadeja struggled in the role. He also confirmed that he would be part of the 2023 IPL edition.

CSK, who went into this year’s edition as defending champions, did not enjoy a great run as they failed to reach the playoffs. They finished a disappointing ninth in the points table, with a mere four wins and 10 losses.

Rohit Sharma breaks MS Dhoni's record

Despite having retired from international cricket, MSD remains in the news for some reason or another. Recently, Rohit Sharma broke Dhoni’s record for most T20I wins by an Indian captain in a calendar year.

The current Indian captain achieved the record when the Men in Blue thumped South Africa by eight wickets in the 1st T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The win was Rohit’s 16th T20I win as captain in 2022 in 21 matches.

Dhoni had registered 15 T20I wins as leader of the Indian team back in 2016. The 41-year-old retired from international cricket in August 2020, having played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is.

MSD remains the only captain in cricketing history to have won all three white-ball ICC trophies - the T20 World Cup (2007), the 50-over World Cup (2011) and the Champions Trophy (2013).

