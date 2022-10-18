T20 World Cup 2022: "He is so underrated that no one talks about him" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for New Zealand

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for New Zealand for the T20 World Cup 2022 being played in Australia.

New Zealand have been clubbed alongside Australia, England and Afghanistan in Group 1 of the Super 12s stage. They will also be joined by the Group A toppers and Group B runners-up from the first-round games currently being played.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Devon Conway as the Black Caps' likely top run-getter. He reasoned:

"Who will be the highest run scorer? I will say Devon Conway. All the way, Devon Conway. He is so underrated that no one talks about him but once he comes in form, which he has already come, he scores runs in every match. There is no innings in which he is not contributing."

Chopra expects Tim Southee to be the Kiwis' most successful bowler. The former India opener elaborated:

"Who will pick up the most wickets? Everyone will say Trent Boult, I will say Tim Southee will take them. Tim Southee with the new and the old ball.

"Whatever numbers he might have in the IPL, but when he plays for New Zealand, he bowls the difficult overs, he bowls at the death. He might prove expensive but he picks up wickets."

Southee is New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. The right-arm swing bowler has scalped 122 wickets in 100 matches at an acceptable economy rate of 8.23.

"I am going with Glenn Phillips" - Aakash Chopra on the New Zealand batter likely to have the highest strike rate

Glenn Phillips has a strike rate of 145.47 in T20I cricket.

Chopra reckons Glenn Phillips will be New Zealand's most destructive batter in the tournament. He said:

"Who will have the highest strike rate? Either it could be Finn Allen at the top or Glenn Phillips down the order. I am going with Glenn Phillips as the highest strike rate."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A fantastic innings by Glenn Phillips. Brilliant striking! A fantastic innings by Glenn Phillips. Brilliant striking! https://t.co/kvMVK1zGlr

The reputed commentator feels the Black Caps will be knocked out of the tournament before the semi-final stage. He stated:

"I feel that the last time's finalists will probably not be able to qualify for the semi-finals this time around."

Chopra concluded by picking Conway as New Zealand's likely most valuable player (MVP) in the T20 World Cup. He reasoned that while the opening batter might have some difficulties against Australia due to their bowling might, Conway should shine against the other bowling attacks in the group phase.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Devon Conway be New Zealand's highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022? Yes No 8 votes