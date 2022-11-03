[WATCH] AB de Villiers arrives in Bangalore to talk with RCB over IPL 2023

South African legend AB de Villiers has arrived in Bangalore to chat with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise over next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former cricketer announced his retirement from all forms of the game in November last year, bringing an end to his long association as a player with the RCB franchise. However, he hinted that he will be back with the franchise soon.

On Thursday, November 3, RCB's official Twitter handle shared a video of the South African great arriving in Bangalore to discuss his future with the IPL franchise. In the video, he is heard saying:

“I am here to have a chat to the RCB guys about next year’s IPL. It’s nice and fresh in Bangalore. It’s a beautiful day.”

De Villiers also took to his official Twitter handle to share an update on his arrival in Bangalore and posted:

“Just checked in to the ITC Royal Gardenia for the first time in many years! So many great memories flowing back. Also been told this is my 25th time checking in here. Tele is on and ready for the Pak/SA game. Go Proteas.”

The former South African captain made his IPL debut for the Delhi franchise and represented them from 2008 to 2010. However, his best years came with RCB, for whom he played from 2011 until his retirement in 2021.

Overall, he played 184 IPL matches, scoring 5162 runs at an average of 39.71 and a strike rate of 151.69. He notched up three hundreds and 40 half-centuries in the T20 competition.

“I will go to Chinnaswamy Stadium next year” - AB de Villiers

During a social media interaction last month, he had hinted that he would be associated with RCB during IPL 2023. While revealing that his playing days were behind him following an eye surgery, De Villiers said:

"I will go to Chinnaswamy Stadium next year. But not for playing cricket. I am going to apologize to the RCB fans for not winning the IPL title so far. I also want to thank them for their support over the past decade. I can't play cricket anymore. Because I had surgery on my right eye.”

The 38-year-old also clarified that he wouldn’t get into coaching as he would prefer to spend time with family, after having been away from them for the better part of 18 years. He stated:

"I am definitely not planning to coach a team. I absolutely love to share everything that I have learnt, that will come. But I am not going to be joining a team, coaching and travelling the world again. I am very happy to spend a bit of time at home after travelling for 18 years.”

Regarded as one of the finest batters ever, De Villiers represented South Africa in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

