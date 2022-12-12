3 best ODI wins for India in 2022 

Team India played their last ODI of 2022 on Saturday, December 10, when they trounced Bangladesh by a huge margin of 227 runs in the third game in Chattogram.

Despite the win, India failed to win the three-match series as Bangladesh bagged the first two ODIs in Dhaka and clinched the rubber by a 2-1 margin.

It capped off what was an ordinary year for India as far as ODIs were concerned. With 2022 being the year of the T20 World Cup, there weren't too many ODIs played between the full-member nations.

India, too, rested senior players from a number of ODI series throughout the year, with Shikhar Dhawan leading the side on several occasions.

In 2022, the Men in Blue participated in eight ODI series, playing 21 games in total. Out of those, India managed to win 14 encounters while losing eight. Two games in New Zealand ended in no result due to rain.

In this article, we will take a look at India's three best wins ODIs in 2022.

#3 1st ODI vs West Indies in Port of Spain (July)

India defeated West Indies by 3-0 in the ODI series in July 2022.

A last-ball thriller saw India start off their three-game ODI series against West Indies on a winning note. There was no shortage of entertainment in the game, which the Shikhar Dhawan-led team won by three runs at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

After being put in to bat first, Dhawan (97) and Shubman Gill (64) got India off to a flying start. They dominated the Caribbean bowlers and put the visitors in a commanding position to post a humongous total.

Shreyas Iyer (54) also chipped in with a half-century before a batting collapse saw India lose six wickets inside 86 runs. After a poor start, West Indian bowlers did well to restrict India to 308.

In response, the Windies batters put up a collective performance and, barring Shai Hope (seven) and Rovman Powell (0), made decent contributions. Kyle Mayers looked the most impressive with his impactful 75 off 68.

Romario Shepherd (39 off 25) did his best with his late blitz but failed to win the game for his side. Tasked with defending 15 runs against a dangerous-looking Shepherd in the last over of the game, Mohammed Siraj rescued his team and was worthy enough to be adjudged the Man of the Match.

#2 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh in Chattogram (December)

India defeated Bangladesh in the third ODI in Saturday [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

The latest entrant on the list, the recently concluded third ODI between India and Bangladesh saw the visitors humble the Bangla Tigers by a mammoth margin of 227 runs at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10.

After Bangladesh skipper Litton Das asked India to bat first, the hosts lost Shikhar Dhawan early in the innings. India were 17/1 after the end of five overs. What followed was the sheer domination shown by Ishan Kishan, who was aggressive right from the word go. He picked gaps sumptuously inside the power-play and unsettled the Bangladeshi spinners with his lofty strokes in the middle overs.

Slotted in as a replacement for the injured Rohit Sharma, the southpaw scored a record 131-ball 210, which included 24 fours and ten lusty maximums. He stitched a 290-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who himself scored an amazing century. Kohli smashed 11 boundaries and a couple of sixes during his knock of 113 off 91 balls.

Due to Kishan and Kohli's magnificent batting efforts, the visitors posted a mammoth 409/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

In response, Bangladesh's innings never got going as they were bowled out for just 182 in 34 overs. Shakib Al Hasan scored 43 runs off 50 balls to emerge as their top scorer. Each of the six bowlers utilized by India produced a solid all-around performance, taking at least one wicket.

With their sensational display, team India recorded their biggest-ever ODI win (in terms of runs) - by 227 runs - against a full-member nation.

#1 3rd ODI vs England in Manchester (July)

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

A match that was solely remembered for Rishabh Pant's heroics, the third and final ODI saw India take on England at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Men in Blue beat the hosts in the series decider by five wickets to bag the rubber by a 2-1 margin.

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma asked England to bat first. Mohammed Siraj provided India with a wonderful start, picking Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root in his very first over, the second of the innings.

Jos Buttler (60) and Moeen Ali (34) steadied the ship for England before Hardik Pandya (four for 24) brought the visitors back into the game with two quick scalps. Pandya's effective bowling contained England to a manageable total of 259 in the first innings.

Chasing 260, the Men in Blue were in a spot of bother after losing their top four cheaply. Reece Topley starred with the ball, getting the better of India's famous top three.

Pandya and Pant then came together to construct a match-winning partnership of 133 runs. With the series on the line, Pant stood like a warrior for the visitors and took them over the line with his maiden ODI ton.

Pandya, on the other hand, kept the scoreboard ticking and raced to his eighth ODI fifty in just 43 balls.

Pant accelerated after Pandya’s dismissal to get India over the line. Unlike his customary fashion, Pant cautiously tackled the English bowlers in the early part of his innings. He paced his innings with utmost maturity, reaching his fifty in 71 balls. As the target got closer, the left-hander swiftly changed gears to add his next fifty in just 35 balls.

Pant successfully managed to run down the total in some style when he smashed six boundaries in the last seven balls to script a historic win for India.

