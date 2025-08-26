3 LSG players who should be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction ft. Mayank Yadav

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were never expected to be in playoff contention in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). After a disappointing auction, the Super Giant were expected by many to finish close to the bottom of the standings. And while they did well to exceed expectations, it wasn't a satisfactory campaign by any stretch of the imagination.
LSG have a lot of work to do ahead of IPL 2026. Their squad balance is clearly off, and they need to perform a huge overhaul of the bowling department. Lucknow might even need to take a look at their batting, which was overly dependent on a few names during the previous campaign.
LSG's squad for IPL 2025 (including replacements): Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Will O'Rourke (temp).
On that note, here are three LSG players who should be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
#3 Mayank Yadav
Mayank Yadav is one of the most exciting pace prospects in the country, so it was understandable that LSG chose to retain him for ₹11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, his familiar injury woes caught up to him once again
Mayank played just two matches in IPL 2025 and was some way off his best, picking up just two scalps at an economy rate of 12.5. More concerningly, his pace was clearly down, and his body broke down at various stages of the season.
Mayank is a project who needs to be trusted and given time to develop, but shelling out a massive amount for a player who can't be relied upon to show up doesn't make sense for LSG. Teams are likely to be wary of spending big on the express quick, and Lucknow should be able to snap him up at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction.
#2 Akash Deep
Another fast bowler who is earning more than LSG can afford, Akash Deep was signed for ₹8 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The seamer featured in just six matches for the franchise, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 12.05.
Deep is a decent Test bowler, but clearly doesn't have the tools needed to be a force in the T20 format. He isn't reliable at any stage of the innings, and although he can get the new ball to nip around, hitting him out of the attack has proved far too easy in recent times.
Indian fast-bowling options are limited, but it's clear that Deep isn't the answer to LSG's problems.
#1 Ravi Bishnoi
Ravi Bishnoi's career has gone awry in recent times. The spinner, who was once India's premier spin option in the shortest format, hasn't built upon that skillset to become a regular. In fact, in IPL 2025, he wasn't even a starter for the Lucknow Super Giants.
Given Digvesh Rathi's emergence, LSG wouldn't be blamed for deciding to release Bishnoi, who was retained for a big amount ahead of the 2025 auction. The young leggie's consistency has let him down in recent times, and he hasn't been able to bowl to even his favorable matchups effectively.
After just nine wickets at an economy rate of 10.84 in 11 matches in IPL 2025, Bishnoi should be on his way back to the auction pool.
