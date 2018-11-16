×
3 pairs of cricketers who have always played for the same IPL team

Mohit Kalra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.14K   //    16 Nov 2018, 19:50 IST

Dhoni and Raina form the most famous IPL duo
Dhoni and Raina form the most famous IPL duo

Indian Premier League has been the most successful T20 league since its inception in 2008. We have witnessed numerous iconic duos throughout these years, who have formed the overall identity of their IPL franchises.

Cricketing pairs like Sehwag-Gambhir, Kohli-de Villiers, Jadeja-Ashwin, Dhoni-Raina, Tendulkar-Harbhajan, Gayle-Kohli and many more have managed to entertain the IPL fraternity across the world. In fact, they have run the show and gathered large crowds during their home games single-handedly.

Not only they share a similar jersey and kit during their togetherness, but form a bond and write a few chapters of their life with one voice which is beyond cricket.

There are many pairs we can recollect of but only a few have managed to be in the same team the whole time. Let us have look at these duos who have never played from a different IPL team.

Note - Players who have played at least 8 seasons together are only considered.

#3 Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan (2011-present)

They formed an integral part of KKR
They formed an integral part of KKR

Both Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan have been known for the part they played in the successful run of Kolkata Knight Riders. In the mega auctions ahead of IPL 2011, the franchise got hold of the then Rajasthan Royals' squash-buckling hero into their kitty while the Bangladeshi earned his maiden IPL contract with them.

The all-rounder duo took the responsibility to handle the middle-order batting for KKR for plenty of years and even finished the games at the crux. Moreover, they rolled over their arms whenever the required, though Shakib was more regular with the ball, thereby adding value to the team.

Yusuf and Shakib have experienced a lot of success together being a part of KKR, having won the IPL title twice in their journey (2012 and 2014).

After their departure from KKR in IPL 2018 auctions, the pair found themselves together yet again with the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

1 / 3 NEXT
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni Ambati Rayudu T20
Mohit Kalra
ANALYST
.
