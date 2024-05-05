3 player battles to watch out for in CSK vs PBKS, Match 49 of IPL 2024 ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Kagiso Rabada 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) move to a different home, not too far from Mullanpur, but quite different from it. PBKS are scheduled to host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Himachal Pradesh Association Stadium (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 5.

The two sides had recently met at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where PBKS recorded a brilliant win. Punjab extended their winning streak over the defending champions to five matches, and it will be on the line as they lock horns yet again.

PBKS are quietly making an impression with two wins on the bounce, and two unlikely wins for that matter. They chased down a record 262 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, and then the aforementioned win over CSK at the Chepauk. PBKS are still somewhat alive in the race for the playoffs and have shown promise in recent times.

As far as CSK are concerned, they are dealing with a crisis in their bowling department, but are likely to have the services of Matheesha Pathirana, which comes across as a huge boost.

Deepak Chahar sustained an injury in the clash against PBKS while Mustafizur Rahman has also left the squad for national duty.

On that note, let us take a look at three player battles to look out for in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 clash.

#1 Shivam Dube vs Harpreet Brar

Harpreet Brar made a huge statement to the match-up fanatics when he, as a left-arm spinner, dismissed left-arm batter Shivam Dube for a golden duck. Although Dharamshala is in no way similar to Chapauk, the duo are likely to face each other, and Dube will be on the lookout to maintain his reputation against spinners.

Their recent meeting in Chennai marked the first instance where the duo locked horns, so the sample size is next to nothing when it comes to data. However, if Dube's numbers against left-arm spin are anything to go by, Harpreet Brar will have to be at his absolute to execute a repeat.

Named in Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad, Dube needs to maintain his current form to continue presenting a strong case to feature in the playing XI as the middle-order enforcer.

Harpreet Brar, on the other hand, ended a five-match wicketless run at the Chepauk. The left-arm spinner has a huge role to play if PBKS need to keep the winning momentum again.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada's spell of 1-23 in PBKS' win arguably went under the radar due to the spinners' impeccable display in the middle overs. He was influential with the new and old ball and accounted for Sameer Rizvi's wicket.

The South African speedster had kept both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane in check inside the powerplay. With good pace and bounce from the surface to play with, the pacer was at his brute best.

The surface in Dharamshala promises a lot for a bowler, and his matchup against the inform Ruturaj Gaikwad straight up will play a huge role in the fate of the contest.

Overall, Gaikwad has had a tough time against Rabada in the shortest format. In 10 meetings, the opening batter has only scored 63 runs off 59 deliveries at a strike rate of 106.77 and has lost his wicket thrice.

#3 Shashank Singh vs Matheesha Pathirana

This particular match-up was not on show in the reverse fixture as Matheesha Pathirana was dealing with a niggle. With the Sri Lankan pacer touted to return in the crucial game, he could be up against the in-form Shashank Singh.

The middle-order batter is in red-hot form and has not been dismissed across his last two innings. He was not at his best in the run chase against CSK but was effective to guide PBKS towards the target.

Matheesha Pathirana has showcased his ability to turn the complexion of the game singlehandedly with his unique skillset. CSK need his presence more than ever with half of their pace bowling unit not available and their spin bowling being largely inconsistent and ineffective.

