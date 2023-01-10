3 players who were dropped immediately after scoring a big hundred

Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest double hundred in men’s ODIs in India's last match in the 50-over format. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, however, made a big revelation on the eve of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which begins on Tuesday, January 10. He confirmed that Shubman Gill would open the innings with him.

Gill was rested for the ODIs in Bangladesh, while Rohit missed out on the final match of the series after picking up a thumb injury in the previous game. Grabbing his opportunity with both hands, Kishan clobbered 210 off 131 balls in Chattogram, hammering 24 fours and 10 sixes in the process. Thanks to the left-hander’s heroics, India avoided a 0-3 whitewash, winning the final match by 227 runs.

Despite his stunning double hundred in Bangladesh, Rohit stated that Kishan would have to wait for his opportunity. He pointed out that the decision was fair to Gill, who had done really well in most of the ODIs that he had played before being given a break.

While it is difficult to recall cases of players being dropped after scoring a big hundred in ODIs, there have been a few such instances in Test matches over the years. Here’s a recap.

#1 Karun Nair - India

Karun Nair is only the second Indian batter to score a Test triple hundred. Pic: Getty Images

Karun Nair is the most famous case when it comes to Indian cricket. He created history in the Chennai Test against England in December 2016, becoming only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to slam a triple hundred in Tests.

England batted first in the Test and put up an impressive 477 on the board. India replied with 759/7 declared. Batting at No. 5, Nair smashed an unbeaten 303 off only 381 balls. His scintillating knock featured 32 fours and four sixes. He was Player of the Match as India registered an emphatic innings and 75-run triumph.

Despite his heroics in Chennai, there was no place for the Karnataka batter when India played their next Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad - a one-off encounter. The triple centurion had to make way for senior batter Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI.

Since making his international debut in 2016, the 31-year-old has played only six Tests and two ODIs. He last represented India in the Dharamsala Test against Australia in 2017.

#2 Kevin Pietersen - England

Kevin Pietersen during the 2002 Leeds Test against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

One of the most controversial characters in the game, former England captain Kevin Pietersen was also dropped from the playing XI immediately after scoring a significant hundred.

The right-handed batter scored a resilient hundred (149 off 214 balls) in Headingley, Leeds, in the second Test of the three-match series against South Africa.

Pietersen’s knock went a long way in helping England draw the Test match. However, the legacy of the innings was marred by allegations of the batter sending derogatory text messages about Andrew Strauss and Andy Flower to South African cricketers. Hence, despite his fantastic batting efforts, he was dropped from the England side for the next Test of the series, which was played at Lord’s.

Releasing an official statement over the decision, then-England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) managing director Hugh Morris said:

"Following a constructive meeting, it was agreed that a number of actions needed to be completed to re-engage Kevin within the England dressing room. A fundamental item was to confirm publicly that no derogatory texts had been sent by Kevin to the South African team.

"This has not been forthcoming despite clear timelines being set to allow the selectors to pick the squad for the third Test match… The success of the England team has been built on a unity of purpose and trust. Whilst we have made every attempt to find a solution to enable Kevin to be selected we have sadly had to conclude that, in the best interest of the team, he will miss the Lord's Test."

Pietersen redeemed himself by playing a stellar role in England’s famous Test series win in India later in the year. His adventurous international career ended after England were drubbed 5-0 in the 2013-14 Ashes.

#3 Jason Gillespie - Australia

Jason Gillespie celebrates his double century. Pic: Getty Images

A fast bowler scoring a double hundred in a Test match is unique in itself. The fact that he never played for the country after such a wonderful performance with the willow adds to the intrigue value. We are talking about former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie.

In a Test match against Bangladesh in Chattogram in April 2006, Gillespie came in as the nightwatchman at No. 3 in Australia’s first innings. The visitors were responding to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 197, which was single-handedly overpowered by Gillespie.

shashank singh @shashank_singh2

PLAYERS DROPPED AFTER 200

/G Boycott 246*- TEST v Ind- 1967

/A De Silva 206- TEST v Ban - 2002

/J Gillespie 201*- TEST v Ban - 2004

/ I Kishan 210- ODI V BAN - 2022

MORAL-DON'T SCORE 200 VS BAN Ishan Kishan becomes the 1st ever ODI Player to be dropped after a 200 !PLAYERS DROPPED AFTER 200/G Boycott 246*- TEST v Ind- 1967/A De Silva 206- TEST v Ban - 2002/J Gillespie 201*- TEST v Ban - 2004/ I Kishan 210- ODI V BAN - 2022MORAL-DON'T SCORE 200 VS BAN #INDvsSL Ishan Kishan becomes the 1st ever ODI Player to be dropped after a 200 ! PLAYERS DROPPED AFTER 200/G Boycott 246*- TEST v Ind- 1967/A De Silva 206- TEST v Ban - 2002/J Gillespie 201*- TEST v Ban - 2004/ I Kishan 210- ODI V BAN - 2022MORAL-DON'T SCORE 200 VS BAN #INDvsSL https://t.co/hYA73OmAer

The fast bowler compiled an unbeaten 201 off 425, occupying the crease for 574 minutes. Gillespie struck 26 fours and two sixes in his resolute double hundred. Australia posted 581/4 declared and went on to win the Test by innings and 80 runs.

Gillespie was named Player of the Match as well as Player of the Series. Ironically, he was dropped for the next Test and never played for Australia again.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's top 5 knocks against Sri Lanka in ODIs

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes