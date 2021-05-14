3 players who could replace Shreyas Iyer in the Indian XI against Sri Lanka

According to reports, Shreyas Iyer's recovery from an injured shoulder has been delayed by COVID restrictions. As a result, the batsman is expected to be fit for the rigors of international cricket only by September, as opposed to the initial July timeline.

Shreyas Iyer's absence comes as a big blow to India, who are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka in three T20Is and three ODIs in July. The Men in Blue will already be without most of their key performers, who will be in England for the World Test Championship and a five-match Test series against Joe Root's men.

But on the flip side, the 26-year-old's absence will give many batsmen the chance to make a statement ahead of the T20 World Cup. Here are 3 players who could replace Shreyas Iyer in the Indian playing XI against Sri Lanka.

#3 Ishan Kishan

India and England Net Sessions

After a harrowing Indian Premier League campaign in which he scored only 73 runs, Ishan Kishan might find a new lease of life against Sri Lanka. The young wicket-keeper might relish the responsibility of batting at No. 4, which is the same position he plays at for the Mumbai Indians, instead of Shreyas Iyer.

Kishan stroked a fluent fifty on T20I debut - an innings he will undoubtedly take heart from. He will have competition from Sanju Samson for a place in the Indian XI, especially since the Kerala-born player enjoyed a fruitful season on an individual level with the Rajasthan Royals.

But Kishan, being a left-hander, will always be in with a shout. The 22-year-old will look to present his case as a potential replacement for Shreyas Iyer ahead of the T20 World Cup.

#2 Sanju Samson

Australia v India - T20 Game 3

Sanju Samson has never played ODI cricket for India, and has featured in only 7 T20Is. But it seems like he's been around forever, thanks to the 114 IPL matches he has played over the course of eight years.

The Sri Lanka series might give Samson a golden opportunity to finally cement his spot in the Indian white-ball sides. His ability has never been in question, but his shot-selection and maturity have come under the scanner over the years. If IPL 2021 was any indication, he might have turned a corner in this regard.

Samson could easily bat in the top four and replace Shreyas Iyer against Sri Lanka.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

India v England - 4th T20 International

Suryakumar Yadav made a splash upon his introduction to international cricket, which was perplexingly delayed by many years. He notched up 89 runs in the two T20I innings he played against England, at an astonishing strike rate of 185.41.

Suryakumar could be in line to make his ODI debut against Sri Lanka. The island nation is bound to throw up slow, low pitches that offer assistance for the spinners, and there are few better than the 30-year-old at taking on the slow bowlers in the middle overs.

Suryakumar will be directly competing with Shreyas Iyer for a spot in the Indian side ahead of the T20 World Cup, even if the latter isn't physically available for the battle. The Mumbai Indians batsman will also look to lay his claim on the coveted No. 4 spot in ODI cricket.