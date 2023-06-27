3 reasons why 2023 World Cup semi-finals in Mumbai & Kolkata is the right decision

With exactly 100 days to go for the 2023 World Cup, the schedule was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, June 27.

The 13th edition of the men's event will commence on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 final between England and New Zealand before culminating with the final on November 19. Both these matches, as well as the marquee India-Pakistan contest, will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The semifinals of the 2023 World Cup will be held in Mumbai and Kolkata on November 15 and 16 respectively. Should they qualify for the semifinals, hosts India will play their contest in Mumbai irrespective of where they finish unless their opponents are Pakistan, in which case they will be playing in Kolkata.

With the schedule announced, here's an assessment on why Mumbai and Kolkata hosting the 2023 World Cup semifinals is the right decision:

#1 The history and tradition associated with these iconic venues

The Wankhede Stadium and the Eden Gardens have hosted ODI World Cup finals in the past. While the final was played in Mumbai in 2011, Kolkata played host to the final of the 1987 World Cup before hosting the T20 World Cup final in 2016 as well.

Both these venues have a long and treasured history with cricket in India and have played host to the most iconic and momentous occasions. You think of the sport in the country and it's hard to not think of these two cities, the heroes they've produced and, of course, these two monumental stadiums.

An occasion as big as the semifinal of the 2023 World Cup ought to be played at venues such as these, with boisterous crowds bellowing their throats out. Expect nothing less when the occasion does arrive!

#2 The possibility of monsoon in other venues like Chennai

Rain has played its part in semifinal clashes of yore, such as the one between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in 2019.

The time of the year across which the 2023 World Cup will be played isn't summer in India. In fact, it's a time where the retreating monsoon sets in the south-eastern part of the country, and scheduling is bound to be a challenge with that in mind.

There were murmurs doing the rounds of the possibility of a semifinal being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. But with the retreating monsoon known to have maximum impact on the city in the months of October and November, it is wise that Mumbai and Kolkata have been given the nod instead.

The last thing an event as big as this needs is rain to dampen the spirits of a semifinal. The weather is expected to be good in Mumbai and Kolkata in the month of November, and they are the right choices for the knockout clashes to that end.

#3 Good surfaces that keep everyone in the game

The 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai served out a good pitch throughout the duration of the contest.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a batter's paradise. Yet, the presence of a red soil pitch will also keep the bowlers in the game owing to the extra bounce that both the seamers and the spinners can extract.

While the Eden Gardens in Kolkata had a few games in IPL 2023 that assisted spin, it laid out a few belters as well for the batters to feast in upon. In fact, ever since the surface was relaid, it has offered more assistance and carry for the fast bowlers in the last few years while batters have often enjoyed a feast.

Hosting the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup at these venues just adds up since it has the makings of a close fight, with all 22 players in the contest having something to work with. It's hard to think of too many other venues which will keep them all in it, setting us up for a couple of cracking, highly anticipated matches.

