3 reasons why Ben Stokes not bowling is a huge blow to CSK for IPL 2023

England Test captain Ben Stokes will add a lot of heft to the Chennai Super Kings side. However, he has been struggling with his knee and there are reports claiming the left-hander will only play as a pure batter for CSK in the initial few games.

Ben Stokes was snapped up by the Chennai Super Kings for a whopping INR 16.25 crore (US$ 1.9 million approx. at the time) in the recent auction. The English all-rounder, who is the costliest signing in the team's history, has been involved in a training session with his new team-mates in Ahmedabad.

But his injury management will always precede him – especially with the Ashes slated to be held immediately after the IPL.

CSK will surely want Stokes to resume bowling sooner rather than later as he will add a lot of balance to the side.

Here's a look at three reasons why Ben Stokes not bowling is a huge blow to CSK:

#3 Thin bowling stocks

Ben Stokes will add balance with his bowling

CSK have been hit hard with a lot of injuries as well as players’ unavailability ahead of the season. Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana will be available for CSK after their first three matches. Kyle Jamieson has already been ruled out and has been replaced by Sisanda Magala.

Left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary is also a doubtful starter as he is still nursing a back injury at the NCA in Bengaluru. As such, Ben Stokes would have added a lot of balance to the squad with his bowling and his knee problems will hit CSK even more – especially if we consider their pace bowling options.

#2 Home games in Chennai

Chennai is expected to assist spinners

Considering the quality of spinners at MS Dhoni’s disposal, the track at Chepauk could well assist spinners. As such, with Ben Stokes' variations, his cutters and bumpers would have been handy.

Stokes tends to get things done with the ball and his unavailability will hamper MS Dhoni and the way he goes about rotating his bowlers.

Stokes has enough experience on Indian tracks and his plethora of variations, especially on sluggish tracks, would have come in handy.

#1 Lack of death-bowling options

Stokes would have been handy in the death overs

Chennai Super Kings are facing a potential crisis as they prepare for the upcoming season. The team's plans for the death overs have been thrown into disarray with the delayed arrival of key players, Theekshana and Magala, who are renowned for their death bowling skills.

With their arrival slated for later in the season, the CSK management are scrambling to find suitable replacements for the vital final overs of the innings, and hence, the non-availability of Ben Stokes could further jeopardize their plans. Stokes has the ability and potency to be an effective option across the entire innings, but his experience would have come in handy in the death overs.

