3 reasons why India not picking Mohammed Siraj for Asia Cup 2025 would be the right move

Team India are on the cusp of announcing their squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, which will be conducted later this month in the UAE. The BCCI selectors are expected to convene on Tuesday, August 19 to finalize the contingent for the tournament.

One of the names who has been dominating reports is Mohammed Siraj. The fast bowler, who starred in India's 2-2 draw in the England Test series, will reportedly be rested for the 2025 Asia Cup. That makes sense from a variety of angles, with both the short-term and long-term interests of the team in the mind.

On that note, here are three reasons why India not picking Mohammed Siraj for the 2025 Asia Cup would be the right move.

#3 Mohammed Siraj's workload has been high over a number of years

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Jasprit Bumrah has been on and off over the last few years in terms of availability, while Mohammed Shami's powers have been on the wane. Others like Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have been phased out.

Mohammed Siraj has been one of India's biggest positives during this fast-bowling transition, having established himself as an important player in all three formats, particularly the two longer ones. The Hyderabad-born seamer is arguably the second-best pacer in the country, after the inimitable Bumrah.

However, that has come with its set of challenges. Siraj has been relied upon more often than any other name, with his workload across formats having been high over a number of years. That reflected in his performances as well, and making him play a tournament shortly after his exploits in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy wouldn't be a great idea.

#2 India need to develop a strong crop of fast bowlers

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

The 2025 Asia Cup is expected to be a tournament India will comfortably win. Other teams in contention, like Pakistan, are going through an indifferent period of form in T20s, while the Men in Blue have been easily the best team in the format over the last two years.

In such a competition, India will want to test their bench strength in the fast-bowling department, which is admittedly thin. Outside Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, the side haven't had enough pacers put their hands up in the T20 format. In fact, even in the Indian Premier League, the country's pace stocks have appeared thin.

Bringing in pacers like Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Khaleel Ahmed could have a huge positive impact in the long run.

#1 Mohammed Siraj's T20 form has been hot and cold

2025 IPL: Eliminator - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Mohammed Siraj has been an integral part of the side in the Test and ODI formats, but he hasn't nailed down his spot in the T20I team. Having played only 16 matches, the fast bowler has managed only 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.8.

Siraj has gone wicketless in five of his last seven matches for India in the T20I format. And although he started well in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, his form tapered off in the latter half. The 31-year-old struggled to produce breakthroughs in the powerplay, and his bowling through the other phases doesn't stand out enough for him to be selected for that alone.

It would be a good idea for India to test the waters with other fast bowlers before returning to Siraj, although he is a skilled bowler in his own right and always gives it his all.

