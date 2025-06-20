The wait is finally over. In just a few hours, the first match of the much-anticipated five-Test series between India and England will get underway at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds (Friday, June 20).

However, when Team India walk out onto the field, it will mark the start of a new era — one without some of their most iconic names. The squad will miss seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom announced their retirement from Test cricket last month, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who has stepped away from international cricket altogether. The baton now passes to a younger generation, led by newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill.

Among the absentees, the void left by Virat Kohli is especially significant. While his recent numbers with the bat may not reflect his prowess, Kohli’s influence extended far beyond the scoreboard. His passion, intensity, and leadership — both on and off the field — were pillars of India's Test success for more than a decade.

Here are three reasons why India will miss Virat Kohli in the ENG vs IND 2025 Test series.

3 reasons why India will miss Virat Kohli in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

#1 Vast experience in English conditions

One of the biggest factors for India in their 2025 Test series in England is Virat Kohli’s wealth of experience in English conditions. Kohli toured England three times in his career. His first tour in 2014 was forgettable as James Anderson tormented him, and he could manage only 134 runs in 10 innings, averaging a poor 13.40.

However, the Delhi-born batter made a remarkable comeback during the 2018 tour, arriving better prepared and determined to silence critics. He piled up 593 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 59.30, including three fifties and two centuries. In total, Virat Kohli has played 15 Tests on English soil, scoring 976 runs at an average of 33.66, with five half-centuries and two hundreds.

This time, though, India will miss his presence in these testing conditions. Had he been available, he would have been a huge support for Shubman Gill — not just with his experience at No. 4 in the batting order but also as a mentor during Gill’s first assignment as Test captain. Kohli's presence could have allowed the young skipper to play more freely and handle England’s challenge with extra confidence.

#2 A decade-long rock in India’s middle order

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar was the bedrock of India’s middle order in Test cricket for almost two decades, making the No. 4 spot his own across his 200-Test career. When he retired in 2013, there was huge pressure on the team to find someone who could fill the massive shoes.

Virat Kohli stepped up to that challenge in style. During India’s transition phase, the Delhi-born batter settled into the No. 4 role effortlessly. Across his Test career, Kohli played 123 matches, scoring 9,230 runs in 210 innings at an average of 46.85, including 31 fifties and 30 centuries.

Focusing just on the No. 4 position, Virat Kohli’s record is even more impressive: he played 160 innings at that spot, amassing 7,564 runs at an average of 50.09, with 21 half-centuries and 26 centuries to his name. For more than a decade, he carried forward Tendulkar’s legacy, firmly establishing himself as the backbone of India’s Test batting lineup.

#3 A leader at heart: Guiding bowlers and taking on opponents fearlessly

While we talked about his batting number in the first two points, the third is all about his unmatched aura and leadership. He still holds the record for captaining India in the most Test matches. Virat Kohli took over from MS Dhoni in 2014 and led the Test side until 2022, captaining India in 68 Tests with 40 wins, 17 losses, and 11 draws — a winning percentage of 58.82.

Even in the final three years of his Test career, Kohli was always there to guide the bowlers from the slip cordon and support everyone on the field. He played a crucial leadership role in the dressing room, too, whether it was mentoring a newcomer or motivating the team during tough situations.

Above all, it was his fearless attitude that made him stand out. Kohli never backed down from a challenge — he loved to get under the opposition’s skin, chirped at batters from the slips, and pushed his bowlers to give their best every single ball. These are several qualities of the 36-year-old that India will surely miss in the 2025 Test series against England.

