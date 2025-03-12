3 reasons why KL Rahul must bat at number 4 for DC in IPL 2025 

After playing a pivotal role in India’s triumphant campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy, KL Rahul will look to make a significant impact in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will represent the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 18th season of the cash-rich league.

As per a report by IANS, Rahul was offered to lead the Capitals but he denied, saying he would contribute only as a player. Rahul led the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the last three editions of the tournament but was released ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

The 32-year-old has played different roles for India in the white-ball formats but he has majorly opened the innings in the IPL. However, after his success for India in the middle order, Rahul could be asked to do the same in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The Delhi Capitals have yet to win the IPL and Rahul’s inclusion could turn their fortunes around. Here are three reasons why KL Rahul must bat at number four for the Capitals in IPL 2025:

#1. Delhi Capitals will need Rahul’s experience in the middle order since Harry Brook has pulled out

Rahul’s experience will come in handy in the middle order after Harry Brook pulled out of the 18th edition of the IPL. Brook said he needed time to recharge after the busiest period in his career.

The ECB conveyed the news to the BCCI and the Delhi Capitals last week. Brook has pulled out of the IPL for the second year in a row and Rahul’s role will be crucial in his absence.

Since he has done a terrific job for India in the middle order, Delhi Capitals might be tempted to use him at number four where Rahul can control the game, especially if DC loses two early wickets. Rahul’s solidity as a player and ability to hit regular boundaries when required make him a perfect choice at number four.

#2. Rahul’s tempo as an opener in T20Is has been good enough for a while

Rahul has the ability to bat anywhere in the batting order and from time to time, he has shown sparks of that he is capable of as an opener in T20s. However, the lack of boundary-hitting ability in the powerplay has affected the combination of any team he has played for.

Rahul has always scored a truckload of runs in most IPL seasons but his impact at the top of the order has been lacking which hasn't really allowed his team to clinch the title.

He tends to go into a shell and unlike the modern-day batters, doesn't utilize the fielding restrictions consistently. Hence, Rahul coming down the order at No. 4 could be best suited for the Capitals.

#3. Faf du Plessis can open the innings now with no Brook in the XI

The absence of Harry Brook from the upcoming edition of the IPL might be a blessing in disguise for the former South African captain Faf du Plessis. With Brook having pulled out of the tournament, it gives an opportunity to Faf to make the playing XI as an opener.

If Faf opens the innings for the Delhi Capitals, Rahul would be released from the opening duties. Given his sheer consistency in the middle order, Rahul might be batting in the middle order, specifically at number four. Over the years, Faf has provided blistering starts to the franchises he has played for and he would like to replicate his performance for a new franchise.

