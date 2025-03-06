3 reasons why Nathan Ellis must start in CSK's playing 11 for IPL 2025 

Australia bowed out of the ICC Champions Trophy after losing to India in the semi-final but pacer Nathan Ellis made a good account of himself and bowled some of the toughest overs in the match.

Ellis who got sporadic chances for the Punjab Kings in the IPL over the last four seasons, will get an opportunity to play for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the absence of their three main fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Ellis had to spearhead the Australian bowling attack in the Champions Trophy. He did reasonably well against arch-rivals Australia in the opening match, conceding just 51 runs in his 10 overs in a match where over 350 were chased down.

He conceded a few runs in the clash against Afghanistan but bowled his heart out against India in the semi-final, bagging two wickets for just 49 runs. Ellis used his domestic experience perfectly and it paid off during these matches.

Given his form and his skill sets, Ellis could be a vital cog for the yellow army in the 18th season of the IPL. He has so far played 16 matches in the cash-rich league but things could change in the upcoming IPL. Let us now have a look at three possible reasons why Ellis must start in CSK’s playing XI for IPL 2025:

# 3. Pathirana’s underwhelming form will be a temptation for CSK to include Ellis in the XI from the beginning

Nathan Ellis has played regular cricket in the recent past and has hardly looked like a bowler out of place. He has been handed some of the toughest overs by his captain and he has delivered those overs like a champion. He was snapped up by CSK for Rs 2 crores ahead of the auction but wasn't an assured starter in the playing XI.

Matheesha Pathirana, who has been part of the CSK outfit for a while now was expected to start the tournament, but given his indifferent form in the recently concluded SA20, it will be a tricky decision for the CSK management and the leadership group to start with him in the XI. He was all over the place and was wayward in most of the matches, which never provided stability to the Joburg Super Kings squad in the fast bowling department.

# 2. Nathan Ellis is perhaps the best all phase bowler for CSK

Ellis could start in CSK's playing XI. Source: Getty

The Australian speedster is someone who loves taking responsibilities and could be a great asset for any team he plays for given his ability to bowl at almost every phase of the game. The CSK bowling unit has the experience but lacks a bowler who could be handed the ball at any given time of the match.

Sam Curran tends to leak runs while Khaleel Ahmed is more of a powerplay option. The likes of Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, and Gurjapneet Singh have a definite skill set and is not suited for bowling in every phase of the game. Ellis is the most suited among the lot and can chip in in every situation. Hence it should be a no brainer to include him in the XI.

# 1. Ellis’ skill set could work wonders at the Chepauk

Ellis has the ability to run hard and bowl quickly throughout his spell, and what makes him special are his variations. He could certainly be a game changer for CSK on the low, slow pitches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk).

He hits the deck hard and hurries opposition batters with his skiddy pace. Ellis is someone who doesn't look like an express fast bowler but keeps targeting the stumps at a good pace.

He also uses his variations and has a wide range of slower deliveries up his sleeve. His style of bowling might be perfectly suited for conditions in Chennai.

