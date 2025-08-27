3 reasons why Ravichandran Ashwin retiring from the IPL is the wrong move

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 27, 2025 15:01 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Ravichandran Ashwin could not deliver the goods for CSK in IPL 2025 [Credit: Getty]

There is never a dull moment when legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is on or off the cricket field. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) surprised fans around India by announcing his retirement from the IPL on Wednesday, August 27.

The news came after reports suggested that Ashwin's time at CSK might have come to an end ahead of the 2026 auction. The 38-year-old retires as the league's fifth-highest wicket-taker with 187 scalps in 221 games at an excellent economy of 7.20.

The champion spinner helped CSK win their first two titles in 2010 and 2011 and also played a crucial role in the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) finishing runners-up in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

However, Ashwin endured a poor 2025 IPL season with the ball, and the Men in Yellow's bottom-placed finish on the points table only worsened things. The veteran picked up only seven wickets in nine outings and was even dropped for CSK's final few matches.

Yet, the sudden retirement from the league could be a decision the Tamil Nadu stalwart regrets in the future for several reasons.

On that note, here are three reasons why Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from the IPL is the wrong move.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin falls under the classic 'One Man's Trash is Another Man's Treasure'

Ravichandran Ashwin's homecoming with CSK in IPL 2025 was anything but a fairytale for the veteran off-spinner. With much expected out of the hometown hero, the 38-year-old flattered to deceive all too often, even in favorable Chepauk conditions.

Yet, not everything was Ashwin's own doing, and his role and fit played a major role in his struggles. With Ravindra Jadeja a sure starter and Noor Ahmad clicking on all cylinders from the opening game, Ashwin's presence as the third spinner led to an imbalance in the playing XI.

It led to CSK using the off-spinner across different phases, without any pre-defined plan. However, contrary to CSK's overload of spinners, several franchises are desperate for a spinner half as effective as Ashwin.

The presence of an Indian spinner with vast experience and a successful track record enables franchises to utilize their overseas resources for pacers, batters, and all-rounders. Should CSK have released him before the 2026 auction, Ashwin would have almost certainly found several buyers even at his advanced age.

#2 Ashwin's current form isn't as bad as IPL 2025 made it look

Much has been made of Ravichandran Ashwin's IPL 2025 campaign by fans and former players. Yet, a finer breakdown could help understand how his usage played a massive role in his poor overall IPL 2025 bowling numbers.

Given the three-pronged spin attack utilized by CSK, Ashwin often had to bowl in the challenging powerplay overs. In the powerplay, the off-spinner travelled around the park, averaging a dismal 112 at an economy of 12.44.

However, when he bowled outside the first six overs, when spinners usually operate, the numbers read an impressive six wickets at an average of 22 and an economy of 7.77 in 22 overs.

Furthermore, Ashwin thrived in the recent Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) with bat and ball. The 38-year-old finished with 13 wickets at an average of 21.53 and an economy of 7.36 in 10 games.

He also added 297 runs at an average of almost 30 and a strike rate of 153.88, including two half-centuries. The numbers clearly suggest Ashwin's form, minus his bowling in the powerplay in IPL 2025, isn't as bad as it is made out to be.

#3 Players of Ashwin's mold are few and far between in the IPL

Bowling all-rounders have always been among the most valuable commodities in the T20 format. The rarity of such players makes them invaluable to any side for the sake of team balance.

Ravichandran Ashwin remains a cricketer with a unique skill-set of bowling spin and batting at various places in the order. Teams have used the right-hander from No. 3 to 8, based on the match situation.

In addition, boasting an Indian spinner further enhances the options for a team to play their most optimized 11, depending on the conditions. Washington Sundar aside, Ashwin remains the best off-spinning Test-match calibre all-rounder in the country, and most IPL franchises would have willingly gone all out to acquire the veteran cricketer.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
