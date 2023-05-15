3 reasons why Rinku Singh is more than just a finisher

Rinku Singh's rise to prominence has come in his breakthrough season with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year.

The 25-year-old famously smashed five sixes in the final over against the Gujarat Titans to get his team over the line. The incredible knock quickly established himself as one of the latest household names in the IPL.

His heroics against the Titans earned him the tag of a finisher, but the Uttar Pradesh batter is a lot more than that. In his first complete season in the cash-rich league, Rinku Singh has amassed 407 runs at an average of 50.88 with a strike rate of 143.31.

In the process, he has proven that he's not just a finisher, even if that was his role in the side at the start of the season.

In a must-win encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday (May 14), he smashed his third half-century of the season. Rinku eventually got his team over the line alongside his captain, Nitish Rana, displaying incredible temparement and character.

The left-hander has shown enough signs to suggest he's more than just a finisher, so let's take a look at three reasons why that's true:

#1 Rinku Singh has shown his temperament

Chasing a target of 145 against CSK, Kolkata were in a spot of bother at 33/3 in the powerplay. On a tricky surface in a loud Chepauk, the run chase was never going to be straightforward for them, especially after losing their top order the way they did.

However, it only took one partnership to complete the job for them. Rinku Singh walked in to bat alongside his captain Nitish Rana and the two notched up a 99-run stand to effectively seal the deal for their side.

The immense maturity and understanding of the chase stood out for both batters, playing the situation to perfection. Their temperament showed that they were not tied down by specific roles in the side and are willing to put their hands up when the big moments come calling.

#2 His domestic numbers are splendid

He might be getting recognition for his talent on a larger scale now, but Rinku Singh has always been doing his bit, even when going under the radar. The UP batter has been churning out runs for fun in the domestic circuit.

In the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, he was the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with a staggering 953 runs in 10 innings, including four hundreds. In 40 first-class matches, he has scored 2875 runs at an average of 59.89, while scoring 1749 runs in 50 List A matches at an average of 53.00.

Not many might know, but he plays a crucial role for his side in the domestic circuit, taking on a lot more responsibility and usually flourishing under that pressure. He's simply carrying that form into the IPL this season.

#3 He is becoming a master run chaser

There's no doubting Rinku Singh's quality as a player, regardless of his role in the side. However, he's more often being looked at as a finisher purely because he's the one getting the job done for the side more often than not at the end of the game.

It's important to note, though, that he's not doing that as a finisher; he's doing it as a complete batter.

In the six matches KKR have chased this season, their best batter of the IPL 2023 season has scored 4, 48 not out, 58 not out, 53 not out, 21 not out, and 54. Rinku Singh has shown that he's the player for the big occasion and thrives under the pressure of getting the job done for his side.

If he was purely a finisher, there's little doubt that Rinku would still be a damn good one. The reality is that he's a top-quality player who works hard and makes vital contributions. Not only that, he also makes sure he finishes the job on his own, which is one of the tougher things to do in this sport.

