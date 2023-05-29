The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather, specifically heavy rainfall. The match will now take place on Monday (May 29), which serves as the reserve day.

As per the latest forecast from weather.com, rainfall is not expected on the reserve day but the conditions are likely to remain cloudy, accompanied by a moderate wind speed ranging between 10-15 km/hour.

If Chennai Super Kings emerge victorious in the final, it will mark their fifth IPL title. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans will strive to successfully defend their championship. However, if we do get into the territory where we start to lose overs, Gujarat Titans could be the side slightly happier.

We take a look at three reasons why a shortened game is an advantage for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final vs CSK:

#3 Neutralizes CSK’s spin threat

A shortened match can neutralize CSK's spin threat

MS Dhoni loves to attack with his spinners. However, he might be hampered if the conditions are wet and the match is reduced to fewer overs. In such a scenario, CSK’s spinners might not be as effective as the batters will have the license to target them with the luxury of having wickets in hand.

Apart from this, the spinners might also struggle with a wet ball and on a pitch that might not be dry enough for them to exploit. This could be a turning point in the IPL final should overs be reduced and we get into a shortened match.

#2 Gujarat’s powerful finishers tee off

A lot of focus will be on Gujarat Titans' finishers

Shubman Gill is in excellent form and with a shortened match, he could be more dangerous. Apart from him, Gujarat Titans’ excellent middle order can just tee off from the word go. The likes of Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan can be mighty impressive.

This will put a lot of pressure on CSK bowlers as fewer overs will give these Gujarat batters the freedom to go berserk. They were the difference in last year’s final against the Rajasthan Royals and could be the difference again.

Apart from this, CSK have not been too good in the death overs and this is one area where the Gujarat Titans could pull away from them. A shortened match plays right into the hands of the defending champions.

#1 Maximise home advantage

Gujarat have been excellent at home

For the second consecutive season, Gujarat Titans have successfully secured a spot in the playoffs as the table-topper. Their remarkable performance during the league stage can be attributed, in large part, to their exceptional home record. The Titans capitalized on their home advantage by triumphing in four matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In terms of home wins, they stand alongside Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians as the most successful teams in this year's tournament. Additionally, their away record is equally impressive, sharing the top position with the Punjab Kings with six wins each.

Out of the 18 matches played, the reigning champions emerged victorious in 10, surpassing their tally of winning the toss on eight occasions. Remarkably, they achieved a win rate of 75 percent when winning the toss and an impressive 66.67 percent in games where luck was not in their favor during the coin toss.

Now, with a curtailed match, this factor skews matters even more in the favor of Gujarat Titans.

Poll : 0 votes