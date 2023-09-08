 3 reasons why Shubman Gill will be India's most important player at 2023 World Cup

Shubman Gill turns 24 today and it could be a career-defining few months ahead for the young Indian batter. Given his exploits in the early days of his career, Gill has is being tipped to make it big on the international stage.

With the ICC 50-over World Cup set to be held in India next month, the 24-year-old could officially announce his arrival on the big stage if he delivers with the bat in the mega event.

Having made his debut in 2022, Gill has already played some masterful innings for India. He is currently in Sri Lanka, helping India battle for the Asia Cup.

In this article, we will take a look at why Gill can be India's most important player in the upcomng ODI World Cup.

#1 Solid temperament

Gill has a solid temperament

Gill has demonstrated excellent temperament with the bat so far, regardless of the format. Be it the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the pressure of Test cricket Down Under, Gill has shown that he can maintain his calm and keep a check on his controllables. It allows him to deliver under pressure.

It could prove to be a pivotal element in his game during the ODI-World Cup. Gill, alongside captain Rohit Sharma is expected to open the innings for Team India. Given that the tournament will be held in India, there will be massive pressure on the hosts, who are considered one of the favorites to win the whole thing.

Gill's unwavering temperament could come in super handy in crunch games, where India will need him to get the team off to a good start.

#2 Enjoys Indian conditions

Shubman Gill had a sensational IPL

Capable of batting overseas as well, Gill does enjoy the home turf a lot more. He has a prolific record at home in his short international career. He has amassed 704 runs in 12 ODIs at home at an average of 64 with a strike rate of 113.

Gill's batting style would also perfectly compliment Sharma's skills at the top of the innings on Indian pitches, where runs will be scored in plenty in most games. Add to that Gill's ability to make it big once he is set and the Indian conditions could be a perfect setup for those scores.

#3 Versatility and adaptability

Gill has the game to be successful in all conditions

Technically sound, Gill has shown great diversity in his batting style. He has a graceful shot-making technique complimented by a robust defence. His quick footwork allows him to get into positions early. He also has the ability to set his posture accordingly depending on whether he is playing a spinner or a pacer.

Gill possesses the invaluable ability to adjust to varying conditions and pitches, a crucial attribute for international cricketers. His consistent performances in diverse settings, be it in India or overseas, pins his adaptability across all formats.

This trait stands as a valuable asset for the Indian team as they will contend in various conditions and against different bowling attacks in the World Cup.