3 reasons why SRH lost to LSG today

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a humiliating loss against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday. It was a horrendous outing for SRH as they suffered a five-wicket humbling at the hands of the home side.

SRH won the toss and decided to bat first at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. The Aiden Makram's decision backfired, as batters could not be proficient enough on a slow wicket.

Players like Anmolpreet Singh (31 off 26) and Rahul Tripathi (34 off 41) tried to keep the innings together, but neither of the two could kick on and make a score of substance. It took some lusty blows from Abdul Samad (21* off 10) at the end to ensure that his team crossed 120.

Chasing 122, LSG broke little sweat as Krunal Pandya (34 off 23) and captain KL Rahul (35 off 31) ensured that the home team crossed the line with relative ease. The SRH bowlers failed to extract the same assistance from the track as the hosts chased down the the target with four overs remaining.

On that note, let’s discuss three reasons why SRH lost to LSG on Friday.

#1 SRH batters struggle

The SRH batters struggled as the LSG bowlers put in an excellent performance. None of the visiting batters, with the exception of Abdul Samad, were able to add any sort of momentum to the SRH innings. Such was the struggle of the visiting batters that it seemed that they would not even cross 120, until Samad struck a couple of sixes at the end.

The SRH batters will have to give their bowlers a reasonable total to bowl at in the games coming forward. In contrast, the LSG batters did not find the going hard as KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya were able to stitch a match-winning partnership.

#2 LSG spinners spin a web around SRH

The LSG spinners had a great outing as they made excellent use of favorable conditions. In the 13 overs that the spinners bowled, they gave away just 65 runs, picking up 6 wickets and breaking the back of the SRH batting line-up. SRH scored at a run rate of only five runs per over against them.

Amongst the spinners, Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets, Amit Mishra picked up two and Ravi Bishnoi chipped in with a solitary wicket. However, SRH spinners were not as effective as they just picked up two wickets through Adil Rashid, that too when the result of the match was already decided.

#3 LSG gave away very few extras as against SRH

Although this might not have changed the result of the match, SRH bowled a total of 17 extras, including 15 wides and 2 byes. On the contrary, LSG gave away just three extras, out of which two were wides, and a leg-bye.

SRH bowled two five-wides in the match too. Thus, SRH bowlers and keeper Anmolpreet Singh will have to work on this area if they are to save those 10-15 runs in the match that can be crucial in the tournament.

