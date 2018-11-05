3 reasons why Virat Kohli's success can be attributed to his RCB stint

AB, like other legends, has had a tremendous influence on Virat

The Virat Kohli-led India Under-19 side's World Cup victory in 2008 coincided with the highly popular Commonwealth series victory by India in Australia. The first IPL season was also supposed to begin that year and hence there was a lot of hype around the young Indian players who were successful then.

In the auction, all the franchises were given the option of picking two U-19 players. Delhi Daredevils had the first opportunity to pick from the U-19 pool and they went for Delhi pacer Pradeep Sangwan. RCB picked up captain Kohli and after 11 seasons, Virat Kohli remains as the only player to represent only one franchise in all the eleven seasons of the IPL.

Today, on his 30th birthday, Virat stands as one of the best batsmen in international level and is already considered as a batting legend. His captaincy has been terrific so far and Virat has turned out to be the poster boy of not only Indian cricket but also World cricket.

Virat Kohli's journey to the top has been possible solely because of his hard work and determination. However, it should be noted that Virat is also lucky to be born in this era. The latest techniques in training, various fitness equipment, and variety of coaches have been at Virat's disposal to help in his development.

One of the most influential factors in his rise has been the Indian Premier League. Virat started as a teenager for Royal Challengers Bangalore and has emerged as the main man for the franchise now. On that note, a part of Virat's success can be attributed to his stint with RCB.

Here are 3 reasons why he can attribute his success to RCB:

#1 Interaction with the legends of the game

As a teenager, Virat can consider himself lucky to play alongside the likes of Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Kallis, Boucher, Pieterson and Ross Taylor amongst others. When Virat was developing into an India regular, players such as Muttiah Muralitharan, Chris Gayle, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Daniel Vettori, and AB de Villiers accompanied him.

Just being with these masters of the game in the dressing room would have given Virat an insight into their minds. All his aspects of the game have had a notable influence from these cricketers. Hence, Virat has been able to adapt to all conditions across formats and has also started sharing his knowledge to youngsters just like how he was fed with.

