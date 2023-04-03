3 records that can be broken in today's CSK vs LSG fixture 

After 1426 days, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play at their home stadium as they host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 6 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will be played on Monday, April 3.

Four-time winners CSK began their current campaign with a loss against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on the opening day. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s blazing knock of 92, which included four fours and nine maximums, went in vain as GT clinched the contest by a margin of five wickets.

On the other hand, LSG, who made it to the Playoffs last year in their maiden season, started IPL 2023 with a resounding victory. The Super Giants beat Delhi by a 50-run margin. Speedster Mark Wood rocked the Capitals' side with his fiery spell of 5/14.

KL Rahul and his troops will look to keep the winning momentum going while MS Dhoni’s CSK would be hoping to claim their first win of the 16th edition of the league.

The upcoming game will also offer both franchises a chance to break some records and achieve milestones. On that note, let's take a look at the three possible records that can be broken in the fixture between CSK and LSG.

#3 Kyle Mayers needs 66 more runs to complete 2000 runs in T20s

Lucknow's hero from the last game, Kyle Mayers is on the verge of completing a personal milestone in the upcoming fixture against CSK.

The powerful left-hander, who clobbered 73 runs off just 38 balls against DC, could complete 2000 runs in T20 cricket. If Mayers goes on to score another 66 runs on Monday, he will reach the 2000-run mark.

So far, the southpaw has scored 1,934 runs at an average of 21.25 and a strike rate of 125.4 across 105 T20 innings.

#2 Ambati Rayudu could hit his 350th IPL four

One of the underrated players in IPL history, Ambati Rayudu didn't enjoy a great start to his IPL 2023 campaign, getting dismissed on 12 in the clash against Gujarat.

Rayudu, however, will look to make amends and contribute for his side on Monday. Moreover, if the 37-year-old veteran manages to hit even a single boundary against LSG, he will complete 350 fours in his IPL career.

So far only nine Indian players have hit more than 350 IPL fours.

#1 MS Dhoni on the verge of entering the 5000-run club in the IPL

MSD in action for CSK [IPLT20]

A hint of vintage MS Dhoni was on show in the tournament opener when he hit Joshua Little for a six and a four in the last over of the CSK innings.

The India and CSK legend has struck a total of 4,992 runs across 207 innings in IPL history so far. He is just eight runs short of completing 5,000 runs in the league and thus becoming the first-ever full-time wicketkeeper-batter to do so.

It is noteworthy that more than 3,000 of Dhoni's runs in the IPL have come only in death overs.

