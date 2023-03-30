3 records David Warner can break in IPL 2023

David Warner is one of the greatest T20 players of all time. He is among the very few players to have dominated the format both in T20Is and in the IPL. He has scored 5,881 runs in 162 innings at an average of 42.01 and a strike rate of 140.69 in the most coveted T20 tournament.

The Delhi Capitals will miss the services of their regular captain Rishabh Pant this season. Warner is now the captain of the franchise in his absence, while Axar Patel is the vice-captain.

Here's a look at three records the Aussie batter could break this season.

#1 Fastest to 6,000 IPL runs

ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 @ComeOnCricket In IPL, fastest to reach



1000 runs: S Marsh (21 inns)

2000 runs: Gayle (48 inns)

3000 runs: Gayle (75 inns)

4000 runs: Gayle (112 inns)

5000 runs: Warner (135 inns)

6000 runs: Kohli (188 inns) In IPL, fastest to reach1000 runs: S Marsh (21 inns)2000 runs: Gayle (48 inns)3000 runs: Gayle (75 inns)4000 runs: Gayle (112 inns)5000 runs: Warner (135 inns)6000 runs: Kohli (188 inns)

Warner needs another 119 runs to reach 6,000 runs in the IPL. He will become the third player to reach the milestone after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. He will also be the fastest if he reaches the milestone in the next 25 innings - which implies that he is likely to be first by a comfortable margin.

He is arguably one of the greatest batters in the competition's history. He has combined consistency and scoring faster than the average in a way that few batters ever have. His best years as a batter came with SRH, where he scored over 500 runs in a season for six consecutive seasons. DC will hope that their skipper replicates the same this season.

#2 Most titles won by an overseas captain

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns David Warner, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne are the overseas players to win IPL as a captain. David Warner, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne are the overseas players to win IPL as a captain.

David Warner played an integral role in the Sunrisers Hyderabad's only IPL title win in 2016. He led from the front, scoring 848 runs at an average of 60.57 and a strike rate of 151.43 with nine half-centuries to his name. He also stepped up in the playoffs, scoring a crucial 69 off just 38 balls in the final and 93* off 58 balls in Qualifier-2.

If he can lead a strong Delhi unit all the way to the title, he will create a legacy of his own for the franchise he made his debut way back in 2009. Not only will he be the captain in their maiden title win, but he will also become the only overseas skipper to lift the IPL twice.

#3 2nd highest run-getter in Delhi Capitals history

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rishabh Pant has most runs for Delhi Capitals in IPL history, he is just 23 years old as well. Rishabh Pant has most runs for Delhi Capitals in IPL history, he is just 23 years old as well.

Delhi Capitals have not had batters who have represented the franchise for over 10 seasons. Rishabh Pant is the highest run-getter, with 2,838 runs in 97 innings at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 148 since his debut in 2016.

Warner has scored 1,888 runs in 68 innings at an average of 31.46 and a strike rate of 136.51 for the team in five seasons (2009 to 2012 & 2022). He needs to score another 495 runs to become the second-highest run-getter, overtaking his former teammate Virender Sehwag. He is currently the fifth highest run-getter behind Pant, Sehwag, Iyer and Dhawan.

Poll : 0 votes