3 teams who should target Shai Hope for IPL 2026 ft. CSK

Shai Hope has been a shining star for the struggling West Indies team in white-ball cricket. The current skipper of the West Indies ODI and T20I teams has tasted considerable success with the bat in both formats in recent years.

Ad

Hope averages a healthy 48.9 with the bat in 134 ODI innings. In T20Is, the keeper-batter has an average of 30.55 and an impressive strike rate of 141.59 in 44 innings. He is a safe bet behind the stumps.

Hope has played only nine IPL matches to date, all in 2024 for the Delhi Capitals. He scored 183 runs in the said matches at a strike rate of 150. He was unsold during the IPL 2025 auction.

Hope scored a brilliant century (102* from 57 balls) in the third T20I of the ongoing series against Australia at St Kitts. Opening the batting, the West Indies skipper had an impressive strike rate of 178.95 and smashed eight boundaries and six maximums. The said innings could bolster Hope's chances of playing IPL 2026.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is a look at three teams that should target the West Indies red-ball skipper for IPL 2026:

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2025. Source: Getty

CSK had a horrendous IPL 2025 season. The five-time IPL champions won just four out of their 15 matches and finished at the bottom of the points table.

Ad

The overseas top-order batters, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, failed to get the team off to flying starts. While the former scored just 156 runs in six innings, the latter managed to score 191 runs in eight innings.

CSK would look for a dependable overseas batter who could provide stability at the top of the order. Shai Hope perfectly fits the bill.

Hope is known to hold the innings together and can accelerate when needed. In addition, Hope can be a long-term prospect as a backup wicket-keeping option as and when M.S. Dhoni calls it a day.

Ad

The presence of an international captain at the top of the order can be a good learning experience for the young Indian CSK top-order batters.

GT finished third on the points table in IPL 2025. Their success in the said IPL season was attributed to the runs scored by their top three batters.

While Sai Sudharsan was the top run-getter in IPL 2025 (759), Shubhman Gill scored 650 runs, and Jos Buttler ended up scoring 538.

Ad

The team lacked a solid overseas player who could bat at number four and add stability to the middle-order. Hope is a versatile batter who can bat in the top four and add value to the team.

GT could look to add him to the squad for IPL 2026 and strengthen their batting line-up.

#3 Delhi Capitals (DC)

DC finished fifth on the points table in IPL 2025 and missed out on qualifying for the play-offs. Apart from KL Rahul (539), none of the other batters scored more than 301 runs this season.

Ad

Their regular opener, Faf du Plessis is not getting any younger and failed to create much of an impact in IPL 2025. Jake Fraser-McGurk was woefully out of form and played only six matches in IPL 2025.

It remains to be seen if the above-mentioned duo are retained by DC for IPL 2025. If not, the franchise could look to bid for Shai Hope, who could be an asset at the top of the order. Hope has played for DC in IPL 2024 and has tasted success for the said franchise.

Ad

He could be an integral part of the DC franchise in IPL 2026 if he re-unites with his former franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meit Sampat Meit is a cricket journalist who has been writing for Sportskeeda since over eight years, writing listicles. A Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Legislative Laws and Company Secretary degree holder, Meit engages in ethical reporting by verifying information twice from multiple websites before penning down any content for the benefit of his readers.



A passionate fan of Team India, Cricket has a special place in his heart owing to the way the sport has continued to evolve over the years. He is also thrilled by the competitiveness on display across all formats in the sport. His favorite cricketer is Sachin Tendulkar and reckons that his childhood idol's dominance over world-class bowlers in the 1990s speaks volumes about his skills and achievements.



Meit has had the privilege of interviewing Indian speedster Ishant Sharma and India Women's legend Mithali Raj so far in his professional career.



If he ever laid his hands on a time machine, Meit would love to witness the 2023 ICC World Cup final between India and Australia and believes that ODIs should never be completely replaced by T20Is owing to the format's popularity.



When not working, he likes to read and travel. Know More