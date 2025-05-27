3 things LSG need to do right to beat RCB in IPL 2025 match ft. Rishabh Pant

The IPL 2025 playoff bracket is still hanging in the air as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the league stage finale at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 27. While RCB have already qualified for the playoffs, the result of this contest will decide their fate for a top-two finish.

It has been a season of two halves for LSG, with the side punching above their weight in the first half before tapering off since. The Rishabh Pant-led side won five out of their first eight games before losing four out of the last five outings.

Despite being eliminated from the playoff race, LSG have much to play for, with a win helping them finish in the top six of the standings. They broke out of a four-match losing streak in their previous fixture with an impressive win over the Gujarat Titans (GT).

A win against another playoff team in RCB would be a happy ending to an otherwise subpar season. LSG will also remember the pain RCB inflicted on them by knocking them out of the IPL 2022 playoffs in the eliminator.

They would like nothing less than to make RCB's chances of winning an elusive IPL title incrementally harder by pushing them out of the top two.

Here, we look at the three key things LSG must do to defeat RCB and finish their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note.

# 1 Adopt the Rookie spinner strategy to dismiss Virat Kohli early

Can Digvesh Rathi add King Kohli to his notebook celebration list? [Credit: Getty]

RCB are undoubtedly the simplest side to decode this season - 'Virat Kohli scores big, they win, he doesn't, they lose'. The 36-year-old has been in sparkling form after a relatively slow start to the tournament.

Kohli has scored 548 runs in 12 matches at an average of 60.88 and a strike rate of 145.35, including seven half-centuries. The overall numbers aside, a more detailed breakdown highlights how his per-game performances have made the difference between RCB wins and losses.

Kohli averages a stunning 95 in the eight RCB wins at a strike rate of over 144 with seven half-centuries. Yet, in the four defeats, his average drops drastically to 18.25 with no 50+ scores.

It emphasizes the importance of LSG dismissing Kohli early in the innings at all costs. The champion batter has shown some vulnerability to mystery spinners, especially first-timers he hasn't faced before.

A prime example of that was Delhi Capitals (DC) leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam getting the better of Kohli earlier in the season and Harsh Dubey doing the same in RCB's most recent outing against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

LSG possesses one of their own in Digvesh Rathi, who has impressed massively in his debut IPL season. The 25-year-old has picked up 14 wickets in 12 games at an average of 28.07 and an economy of 8.18.

Digvesh has also displayed the ability to thrive in the powerplay, and LSG will be well-served to use him for a two or three-over spell to Kohli in the powerplay. RCB's suspect middle order further heightens the importance of LSG knocking over Kohli as early as possible.

# 2 Rishabh Pant must open the batting

Rishabh Pant showed glimpses of his best in LSG's previous outing against GT [Credit: Getty]

All the stars have aligned for out-of-form LSG skipper Rishabh Pant to finish with a bang by opening the batting in the RCB clash. LSG will be without their regular opener, Aiden Markram, who has left to join the South African squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Batting predominantly in the middle-order, Pant has endured his worst IPL season with only 151 runs in 13 matches at an average of under 14 and a strike rate of 107.09. Signing off a forgettable season in style will be paramount for Pant and LSG, and batting in the powerplay could only help the left-hander.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old holds a sensational record in the IPL against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will open the bowling for RCB.

Pant has scored 94 runs off 41 deliveries against Bhuvneshwar with eight boundaries and seven maximums and has never been dismissed by the pacer.

# 3 Utilize Nicholas Pooran tactically against RCB spinners

Nicholas Pooran's mere presence could disrupt RCB's bowling plans [Credit: Getty]

RCB have relied heavily on their spin duo of Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma for their success in IPL 2025. RCB have been at their most vulnerable when they have faltered, with an example being the previous match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

LSG boast the ultimate trump card against left-arm and leg spinners in Nicholas Pooran. Considering the damage Ishan Kishan created against the RCB spinners in the last game, Pooran's entry point should be flexible and at a time when the spin tandem is in operation.

LSG could also consider replacing Markram with David Miller, considering his hitting ability against the ball turning into him. Should Pant open, the left-handed pair of Pooran and Miller in the middle overs could be devastating against the RCB spinners, forcing Rajat Patidar into a conundrum.

The tactical usage of Pooran and potentially Miller could play a massive role in LSG upstaging RCB.

