3 things LSG need to do right to defeat MI in IPL 2023 Eliminator 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were hurt by an inferior net run rate yet again, but have managed to seal their progress into the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs for the second time in a row.

LSG have overcome hurdles like KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock's injury, coupled with Mark Wood's absence so far this season. Under stand-in captain Krunal Pandya, they have won three matches in a row to conclude the league stage on a high and rich in momentum.

LSG will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming Eliminator at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led side scraped through to the playoffs after securing a win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on the final day of the league stage as other results went in their favor as well.

LSG are yet to lose to MI in the IPL so far. Lucknow completed a double in the 2022 season while they emerged winners by five runs in their most recent meeting.

On that note, here are three things LSG need to do right do defeat MI in IPL 2023 Eliminator.

#1 Contain MI batters on a tricky wicket

The wicket at Chepauk is the closest thing LSG will get compared to their home venue in Lucknow. The slow and sluggish track is likely to inhibit free flowing strokes across the 40 overs and the potential presence or absence of dew will also play a big part.

While MI have chased down totals for fun and piled up runs across the season, they have found it difficult at times on tricky wickets.

This is something that the LSG bowlers can capitalize on, particularly with their three-pronged spin attack and pacers who are adept at taking the pace off the ball.

MI's middle order has been undoubtedly their biggest strength and it will be primarily upto the spinners to minimise the impact.

CSK spinners did a good job of it during the Qualifier 1 at the same venue. Wickets and dot balls in the middle overs took GT out of the run chase completely.

#2 Sort out their top order

Since KL Rahul's injury midway through the tournament, the top order has been an area of concern for LSG.

While they do have an ideal combination in Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock at the top of the order, the presence of two overseas openers, has hampered the team combination to an extent.

With Mayers unfortunately having to sit out, the top order has been a bit shaky. The franchise tried out the likes of Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda in the top three, but in each case, the pressure has fallen on the middle order to score the bulk of the runs.

Even in their most recent encounter against MI, they were reduced to 12-2 inside the first three overs and a similar instance in a knockout game might end up being fatal.

#3 Southpaw-heavy batting unit will have to be at their best against Hrithik Shokeen

From Jayant Yadav to Hrithik Shokeen, MI have always incorporated an off-spinner in their playing XI against oppositions with a plethora of left-handed batters.

Shokeen returned figures of 0-20 off his three overs against LSG and in a surface that aids spin more, he could prove to be more than handful. Lucknow have the likes of Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran in their batting unit as the left-handed batters.

LSG were dented by an off-spinner in Moeen Ali during their last visit to the M Chidambaram Stadium. The all-rounder finished with figures of 4-26, which included the wickets of left-handed batters Kyle Mayers and Krunal Pandya at timely intervals.

Will LSG overcome the Eliminator hurdle to get one step closer to IPL 2023 title? Let us know what you think.

