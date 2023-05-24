Mumbai Indians had a disappointing run in IPL 2022, and for their fans, it was disheartening to witness their rough start this IPL season with two consecutive losses.

To add to their challenges, Jasprit Bumrah, one of the key players, was sidelined for the entire season due to an injury. Jofra Archer, who they had invested in despite his unavailability last year, seemed far from his dominant form. It was quite disconcerting to see him perform below expectations.

Additionally, Jhye Richardson had to be ruled out due to a hamstring injury, further affecting the team's performance. However, Mumbai Indians pulled through, they packed their batting and decided to outscore their opponents.

They now take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a side that has had a lid over them, and Mumbai Indians cannot afford any mistakes.

Here we take a look at 3 things Mumbai Indians need to do right to beat Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 Eliminator:

#3 Impact in the powerplay

Kishan-Rohit need to make a mark in the powerplay

If the first qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is anything to go by, the pitch in Chennai will be slow and it could assist the spinners. As such, Mumbai Indians need to make sure they are on point with the new ball and in Jason Beherendorff, they have a potent fast bowler who has made a good habit of picking up wickets in the first six overs.

With the bat, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan will surely encounter spinners, especially Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi, and they have to ensure they remain unscathed and even look to get off the blocks with conviction.

#2 Onus on Suryakumar Yadav

SKY will be a huge factor for Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav's performance this season has revealed a notable contrast between his home and away games. When playing at the Wankhede Stadium, he has been outstanding, accumulating an impressive total of 367 runs with a remarkable strike rate of 201.64. This exceptional performance includes a remarkable century and three well-earned half-centuries.

However, the story takes a different turn when Suryakumar plays away from home. In seven innings in unfamiliar territories, he has struggled to find his rhythm, managing only 144 runs and averaging 20.57. This disparity highlights the challenges he faces while adapting to different conditions and oppositions outside the comfort of the Wankhede Stadium.

The conditions in Chennai will challenge him and how he encounters the low and slow conditions could well determine Mumbai's future.

#1 Mumbai Indians spinners

Piyush Chawla has been the best bowler for Mumbai

Piyush Chawla has been Mumbai's best bowler this season and he will need to lead the spin bowling attack. In Kumar Karthikeya and Hrithik Shokeen, Mumbai have two young bowlers who can be used depending on the conditions on offer. Quinton de Kock has struggled against leg spin - all four of de Kock's dismissals have come against leg spinners this season.

Karthikeya has the knack of picking up key wickets and he will be used in the middle overs. The onus will be on him to restrict the power hitters of Lucknow with his variations.

If numbers are anything to go by, Mumbai Indians are the best chasers, while Lucknow are the best defenders this season. Toss will be a big factor, but CSK showed that a total can be defended if the spinners apply pressure in the middle overs.

