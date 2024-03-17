3 young batters to watch out for in CSK in IPL 2024 ft. Rachin Ravindra 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their title defense when they host the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on March 22.

The MS Dhoni-led unit had a terrific IPL 2023 campaign, where they finished second on the points table before beating the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 to seal their spot in the finals.

CSK then clinched their record fifth IPL title when Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and a four off the last two balls of the match, nailing down a perfect cameo for the Men in Yellow.

Ahead of the new and upcoming edition, CSK once again look like a dangerous unit, with almost all the boxes being checked. They did some great business at the IPL 2024 auction, picking up the likes of Daryl Mitchell (₹14 crore), Shardul Thakur (₹4 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (₹2 crore), and Rachin Ravindra (₹1.4 crore).

Under the leadership of Dhoni, the current CSK team is touted to have another great season. CSK, known for their championship pedigree, traditionally favor experienced players.

However, they also keep a slew of young players with huge potential who can be future stars for the franchise. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, and Mohit Sharma were all groomed initially at CSK. Barring Mohit, all the other three are still with CSK and have played many games for Team India as well.

As CSK gear up for another title defense, we take a look at three young batters who might soon go on to become mainstays at the franchise.

#3 Shaik Rasheed

Shaik Rasheed holding the IPL 2023 trophy

Shaik Rasheed was the vice-captain of the Indian U-19 team at the 2022 U-19 ODI World Cup. He impressed everyone after his brilliant 94 in the semi-final against Australia and a fifty in the summit clash against England, thus playing a key role in India's triumph at the mega event.

Following the tournament, where he averaged over 50, CSK signed up Rasheed and was with the team in IPL 2023 as well. Although he couldn't get a game last season, he would've really picked up the brains of big stars, who have a wealth of experience, at the franchise.

The right-hander is a compact batter, who likes to depend upon his technique and mostly play along the ground. However, still being only 19 currently, he is on his way to develop the power game as well.

In 10 T20s, Rasheed has scored 296 runs at an average of 42.28 and at a decent strike rate of 137.67, including a fabulous hundred against Arunachal Pradesh in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

#2 Sameer Rizvi

Sameer Rizvi is an exciting young talent

One of the most exciting young pickups for CSK at the IPL 2024 auction was Sameer Rizvi, who they secured for a whopping ₹8.40 crore contract. Rizvi is a right-handed batter known for his aggressive style and clean hitting.

Rizvi has been impressive in domestic tournaments, particularly the UP T20 League where he smashed the fastest century in the league's inaugural edition. Playing against the Gorakhpur Lions, Rizvi scored a magnificent 49-ball 104 for the Kanpur Superstars.

He had a superlative UPT20 season, amassing 455 runs at an average of above 50 and at an immaculate strike rate of 188.8. The 20-year-old has even represented Uttar Pradesh in List-A and first-class cricket after leading UP to the Men's U-23 State A Trophy championship title.

If everything goes as planned for Rizvi and he successfully expresses himself, he can certainly fill the void left by Ambati Rayudu in CSK's middle-order.

#1 Rachin Ravindra

England v New Zealand - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Rachin Ravindra, a talented all-round player, is another intriguing addition to the CSK team. Having been acquired at the auction for ₹1.80 crore, Ravindra provides a distinct skill-set for the five-time champions.

His breakout performance at the ODI World Cup 2023 showcased his ability to excel on the Indian pitches. Ravindra's impressive batting display, where he proved to be the linchpin of New Zealand's unit saw the left-hander rack up an impressive 578 runs at an average of 64.22, including three centuries.

Ravindra has all the makings of a potential superstar, and CSK are known for developing young talent. His superb left-arm spin and left-handed batting at the top of the order provide the CSK lineup a lot of depth.

He is expected to start as an opener alongside Gaikwad for the side as Devon Conway will miss the major part of IPL 2024 due to an injury.