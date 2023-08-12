3 Yuvraj Singh records that Tilak Varma can break in international cricket

Tilak Varma showed great promise in the IPL and his captain Rohit Sharma claimed he batted with the "typical Hyderabadi flair." Rohit also predicted that Tilak Sharma would soon be an all-format player for India. His temperament and the ability to put pressure on the opponents has been evident and now, he is doing similar things at the international level.

The left-hander made his debut for India in the T20I series against West Indies and has instantly become one the key batters for India. It has been a step up for Tilak Varma, but he believes in the process and keeping it simple. He made a great entry to international cricket and then backed it up with a half-century and an unbeaten 49.

Here we take a look at three Yuvraj Singh records that Tilak Varma can possibly break in international cricket:

#3 Most hundreds at number 5

Took control of the middle order for India

Tilak Varma can be the left-hander India so desperately needs at the number five position. He has the game to not only rotate the strike and play deep into the innings, but also launch an attack towards the back end.

Now, Yuvraj Singh has scored seven ODI hundreds batting at No. 5, most of all, and overall 17 centuries in his entire career. This is one record young Tilak Varma can surely break in the years to come if he manages to keep his head down, work hard and always be hungry for more runs.

#2 Impact in ICC events

Yuvraj was sensational in the 2007 World T20

Yuvraj Singh has won a player of the match award in all the ICC events during his time - the ICC Champions Trophy, ICC World T20 and ICC Cricket World Cup. While Tilak has made quite the start in international cricket, he will face sterner challenges in Test cricket if he does make the transition.

If the ICC brings back the ICC Champions Trophy, Tilak Varma will have the chance to win four player of the match awards in an ICC event as this will also include the World Test Championship. Sterner tests await him, but his first class and list A numbers are not shabby.

#1 Century and 5-wicket haul in ICC Cricket World Cup

Yuvraj Singh holds an impressive World Cup record

Yuvraj Singh holds the impressive record of picking up five wickets and also scoring a hundred in the same World Cup match. He achieved this feat against West Indies back in the 2011 World Cup.

Now, the Indian management is keen to use Tilak Varma as a part time spin bowling option.

"When you have someone who can chip in, it is nice. I have seen Tilak and Yashasvi bowl since U19 days. They are capable of being good bowlers. They can work on it at this level," Paras Mhambrey said in a pre-match press conference.

If Tilak Varma does go on to become a handy bowler, he will be the all-rounder India desperately need in limited overs cricket. With age on his side, the left-handed batter is expected to make a mark in a minimum of three World Cups.