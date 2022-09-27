IND vs AUS 2022: 4 Australian players who flopped in the T20I series against India

The three-match T20I series between India and Australia drew to a close with Australia losing 2-1 to India in a nail-biting series decider. The visitors took the lead in the opening T20I, but the Men in Blue were quick to bounce back. India won the 2nd rain-affected T20I and chased down a target of 187 in the final T20I thanks to two brilliant knocks from Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

With that said, let's take a look at 4 Aussies who flopped in this series.

In what was a high-scoring series, Pat Cummins was expected to be one of the economical bowlers, but was very expensive.The Australian vice-captain endured a drubbing at the hands of Indian batters as he went for 110 runs in 3 matches at an economy rate of 11.00. The 29-year-old only managed 2 wickets in the series.

Steve Smith is a player who comes with a lot of promise, but his recent performances in the shortest format of the game have given the team selectors a bit of a headache.

An in-form Smith is a sure starter for Australia. However, with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh returning to the squad after missing out on the series against India and Cameron Green making an excellent claim for a World Cup spot, Smith's berth is up in the air.

In the 1st T20I, Smith made 35 runs off 24 balls at a strike rate of 145.83. Bearing in mind that Australia were chasing a target of 209, a more blistering knock was expected of 33-year-old. Later in the series, he only managed scores of eight and nine as Australia lost in both matches.

Josh Hazlewood is currently the No.1 T20I bowler, but his outings against India were anything but a testament to that. Hazlewood was smashed by Indian batters all around the park as he conceded 99 runs in 3 matches at an economy rate of 11.00, with only 3 scalps.

Considering his stature, it was a forgettable three-match series for the 31-year-old. He will be aching to come back stronger against West Indies in October.

#1 Glenn Maxwell

The destructive Australian all-rounder was far from his best throughout the series against India. He scored seven runs in three matches at an abysmal average of 2.33, and faced only 15 balls all series.

He was not of much use with the ball either. Maxwell only bowled 2 overs in the series and went for 21 runs in total without taking a wicket.

