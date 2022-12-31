5 big changes on the cards for PCB post Ramiz Raja's exit

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in for a number of operational changes following the dramatic ouster of former skipper Ramiz Raja as chairperson. With Najam Sethi replacing Raja as the PCB chief, a shake-up in the the national team's leadership is also expected.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is a patron of the cricket board. He wields tremendous influence on cricketing matters to instigate changes at will. Immediately after Pakistan’s embarrassing 3-0 loss to England at home, Sharif nominated a 14-member committee under new PCB chief Sethi.

Speaking to multiple Pakistani television channels about his hasty exit, Ramiz Raja said that all the processes put in place under his leadership have been bulldozed. He also accused Sethi of being a "journalist who has no cricketing background."

Known as 'Rambo' during his playing days under former skipper Imran Khan's leadership, Ramiz Raja is known for his proximity to the former prime minister.

Here are a few changes that are on the cards for Pakistan cricket following Ramiz Raja's exit from PCB:

1. Changes in PCB constitution

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is now the interim chief selector and will be assisted by former star all-rounder Abdul Razzaq. Women's cricket star Sana Mir was initially tasked with taking interim charge of affairs but she declined owing to her other professional commitments, including her commentary stint.

A new committee under Sethi's leadership is expected to alter the PCB’s constitution soon, with the old (2014) version having been reinstituted for now.

Under Ramiz Raja’s leadership, a new PCB constitution was put in place in 2019.

2. 'Improvement' in Indo-Pak cricketing ties

Najam Sethi, a prominent media analyst, is known for his proximity to the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Sharif brothers. With Sethi at the PCB helm, cricketing relations between India and Pakistan could improve; if not resulting in the immediate resumption of bilateral cricket.

Earlier, Ramiz Raja had hinted at not sending the Pakistani cricket team to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup in case the Indian national side refused to tour Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup scheduled to be hosted there.

3. Babar Azam could lose his captaincy

Both current and former cricketers are known for their affiliations with the government and political parties in Pakistan. Many Pakistani cricketers openly endorsed the policies adopted by Imran Khan. As Sethi enjoys a warm relationship with the Sharif family, the ax is expected to fall on Babar Azam, who has in the recent past praised Khan. With a 3-0 loss against England on home soil, Azam could lose the captaincy in red ball cricket.

4. Return of Departmental Cricket

One significant change during Ramiz Raja’s leadership was the disbanding of departmental teams in Pakistan’s domestic cricket. With Sethi back in charge, the traditional first-class cricket format could return.

The new PCB chief made no bones about it. In a tweet, Sethi asserted: “The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more.”

“The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first-class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end.”

Getting rid of departmental cricket was insisted upon by former prime minister Khan.

5. Return of Mohammad Amir and Sharjeel Khan

Controversial left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir wasted no time in showering accolades on Sethi following his appointment as PCB chief. Pakistan cricket is plagued by groupism and regionalism based on provincial rivalry and ethnic tensions. With Sethi’s return, Amir could find favors and stage a stunning comeback into the national side.

Dashing opening batter Sharjeel Khan has lost a few pounds in hard training. He found it difficult to get into the team under Raja’s chairmanship. With a change of guard, Sharjeel Khan could be back into the reckoning. In fact, he has already been named in the 21-member probables for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Khan could also stage a comeback in the T20Is.

Afridi also took to Twitter to announce the inclusion of Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail into the list of probables for the upcoming Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series.

Ramiz Raja has left the scene on a high but losses against Australia and England in the Test series at home have caused embarrassment, too. Raja’s achievements include supervising the two important tours to Pakistan by top teams like Australia, England, Pakistan qualifying for the semi-finals and finals of successive T20 World Cups (UAE and Australia) and the finals of the 2022 Asia Cup (UAE), bringing back the entire PSL to Pakistan, and starting the junior cricket league.

