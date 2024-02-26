5 big records that were broken during India's five-wicket win in 4th Test in Ranchi 

India secured a thrilling victory against England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing series in Ranchi, successfully chasing down a tricky target of 192 runs on the fourth day. This win not only sealed the five-match series 3-1 in their favor but also extended their remarkable streak of 17 consecutive Test series wins at home.

The match was closely fought, with both teams showcasing resilience and determination throughout the four days. After opting to bat first, England made their way to 353 in their first innings before reducing India to 177/7.

Dhruv Jurel (90) and Kuldeep Yadav (28) then rescued India and kept England's first-innings lead to just 46 runs. The visitors were bundled out for only 145 in their second innings, with Kuldeep and Ravichandran Ashwin sharing nine wickets between them.

Chasing 192 in the fourth innings, Rohit Sharma (55) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) gave a great start to the host before England spinners put India in a precarious situation. At 120/5, another wicket would've easily cost India the game.

However, Jurel (39*) and Shubman Gill, who looked comfortable during his unbeaten 52, took India home. Gill's composure and Jurel's solidity proved crucial in navigating a tense period for the hosts.

The match also saw some new records set and old ones overhauled. On that note, here are five of the biggest records that were broken in the fourth Test between India and England.

#5 Jaiswal hits the most sixes for India in a calendar year

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been magnificent with the bat. He is the top run-getter of the series thus far, amassing 655 runs at an average of 93.57 in four Tests.

The main highlight of his batting has been how well he has managed to dominate the English bowling attack. The youngster has hammered 390 of his 655 runs in boundaries (63 fours and 23 sixes).

Jaiswal, who has clobbered 23 sixes in the series thus far, has already made the record of hitting the most sixes for India in Tests in a calendar year. He has surpassed Virender Sehwag on the list, who hit 22 sixes in 2008.

#4 Root becomes first player to hit 10 Test centuries vs India

Joe Root's knack for scoring big runs has been instrumental in England's success in Test matches against India.

Root thrives against India, having amassed 2,736 runs at an outstanding average of 58.21 across 53 innings. He has hit 10 half-centuries and as many hundreds against them, the most by any batter in history.

During the first day of the Ranchi Test, Root became the first batter to hit ten Test centuries against India, surpassing Australian batsman Steve Smith, who has nine Test tons against the Men in Blue.

#3 Ashwin becomes first Indian to score 1000+ runs and take 100+ wickets against a team in Tests

When Ravichandran Ashwin took the wicket of Jonny Bairstow in the first innings, he completed the double of picking up 100 wickets and scoring more than 1000 runs in Tests against England.

In doing so, he has become the first ever Indian player to achieve the milestone against a team in Tests.

Over 32 percent of Ashwin's Test career runs have come against England, with the 37-year-old amassing 1,086 runs against them. Across 23 Tests, he has also taken 105 wickets, including seven five-wicket hauls.

#2 Ashwin now has the joint-most fifers for India in Tests

Another significant record that Ashwin made during the Ranchi Test was becoming the Indian with the most five-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket. He equaled Anil Kumble's record of 35 fifers.

The wily off-spinner bagged a brilliant fifer (5/51) in the second innings, taking his overall tally of five-wicket hauls to 35. He has joined former legend Anil Kumble on the list, who took 132 Tests for his 35 fifers.

Only Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Shane Warne (37) and Richard Hadlee (36) have taken more Test fifers than Ashwin.

#1 Test series with most sixes

The ongoing five-match Test series between India and England has become the Test series with the most sixes in history.

In the four completed matches, the two sides have combined to hit 83 sixes, surpassing the previous record of 74 set in the 2023 Ashes.

India have been the more dominant team in terms of six-hitting, contributing 59 of the 83 maximuns hit so far.

