5 Bollywood celebrities who reacted to RCB’s IPL 2025 win ft. Rashmika Mandanna

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final to lift their maiden trophy in the league. The final was played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was a historic victory for RCB as they ended their trophy drought in the IPL, winning it for the first time in 18 years. Batting first, they posted a competitive total of 190/9 on the board from their 20 overs. It was an all-round batting effort from the side to reach the total.

The side then defended the score successfully, restricting PBKS to 184/7 from 20 overs to win the game and the trophy. Even with the ball, it was a collective effort the the bowlers who were all among the wickets.

While the cricket fraternity and fans celebrated the win, Bollywood celebrities reacted to the historic win. Here are five Bollywood celebrities who reacted to RCB's IPL 2025 win.

#5 Ajay Devgan

Veteran actor Ajay Devgan put up a story on his Instagram handle, wishing the team and Virat Kohli for winning their maiden IPL trophy and creating history. He added that he had been watching and cheering for them for years.

"Been watching and cheering for years....finally RCB has made history. Congratulations @virat.kohli and the entire team @royalchallengers.bengaluru," he wrote on his story.

Below is the screenshot of Ajay Devgan's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Ajay Devgan's Instagram story - Source: Ajay Devgan/IG

#4 Ananya Panday

Upcoming Bollywood actress Ananya Panday also shared her reaction to RCB's historic IPL 2025 triumph. She shared a video of an emotional Virat Kohli moments before the victory during the final over on her Instagram story with a heart and a clapping emoji as well.

Below is the screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram story - Source: Ananya Panday/IG

#3 Ranveer Singh

Popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh posted a story on his Instagram handle. He put up a picture of Virat Kohli celebrating on the field and looking towards former RCB legend AB de Villiers, who was seen on the boundary line during the game.

"This is everything," he wrote on his story and tagged both AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.

Below is the screenshot of his Instagram story:

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's Instagram story - Source: Ranveer Singh/IG

#2 Rashmika Mandanna

Actress Rashmika Mandanna also reacted to RCB's IPL 2025 triumph. The actress shared a story on her Instagram handle, putting up a post by the team.

"It smells like victory in here #RCB," she wrote with a heart and fire emoji on her story.

Below is the screenshot of her Instagram story:

Screenshot of Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram story - Source: Rashmika Mandanna/IG

#1 Vicky Kaushal

Star Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal put up an emotional story, reacting to RCB's win. He posted pictures of Virat Kohli in tears and on the ground after the win, congratulating him for the trophy.

"To the man who's given everything to the sport... this was long due! @virat.kohli #18," he wrote on his story.

Below is the screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story - Source: Vicky Kaushal/IG

