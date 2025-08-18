5 coincidences involving Virat Kohli and the number 18

Virat Kohli has an emotional connection with No. 18 and it has followed him since the onset of his cricketing career. During his international and IPL career, he has achieved crucial milestones on the 18th day of various months.Notably, Kohli has retired from the Test and T20I formats and is now expected to feature in the next ODI series for the Indian team. In 550 international games, he has amassed 27,599 runs at an average of 52.27, with 82 centuries.On that note, let's take a look at interesting coincidences of Virat Kohli with the number 18:#1 ODI debut on August 18Virat Kohli was inducted into the Indian team in 2008 after a title-winning U19 World Cup campaign and his stint in the IPL. Interestingly, Kohli made his international debut in an ODI fixture on August 18, against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.However, Kohli was dismissed on 12 off 22 by Nuwan Kulasekara in the game. In the end, Sri Lanka sealed the 147-run chase under 35 overs.#2 Jersey numberIn an interaction with Star Sports during IPL 2023, Virat Kohli disclosed that he was presented with the Indian U19 jersey, with No. 18 imprinted on it. Since then, he has been wearing the jersey with the same number in international cricket as well as the IPL.Fans flock the stadium wearing Kohli's jersey with his name and the No. 18. Unfortunately, however, his father also passed away on December 18, 2006.In this reference, Kohli told Star Sports:&quot;To be honest 18 started off just being a number that was given to me when I opened that first India U19 jersey. I never asked for it, it was just given to me. But then it ended up becoming a very important number in my life. My debut came for India on 18th of August, 2008. My father passed away on the 18th of December, 2006. Two of the most significant dates in my life happened to be 18.&quot;&quot;There has to be a cosmic connection with this number. I find it quite surreal even now to be honest when I see so many people wearing my jersey number and name. It's quite surreal because I never imagined that I would be in this position one day. I was a kid wanting to wear my hero's jersey at a certain given point,&quot; he added.#3 IPL trophy in 18th seasonVirat Kohli finally fulfilled his dream of winning the IPL trophy in 2025, which was also the 18th season of the T20 league. The top run-scorer (8,661) in the IPL faced setbacks in the playoffs and final on earlier occasions, but the 2025 season belonged to Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).Kohli was the finest batter for RCB, as he slammed 657 runs in 15 games, with eight fifties. Meanwhile, the side finished second in the league stage with nine wins in 14 games. Then, they prevailed over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 and Final to win their inaugural title.#4 Highest ODI score on March 18On March 18, 2012, Virat Kohli registered one of his initial big ODI knock against Pakistan during an Asia Cup fixture in Mirpur. Batting first, Pakistan posted a 329-run total, with Nasir Jamshed (112) and Mohammad Hafeez (105) emerging as the top batters.In response, the Men in Blue lost Gautam Gambhir (0) in the first over. However, Kohli stitched a 133-run stand with Sachin Tendulkar (52). He then joined hands with Rohit Sharma (68) as the duo built a 172-run partnership.Kohli smashed 183 off 148, with 22 fours and a six, helping the Indian team to seal the chase with 13 balls to spare.#5 Highest IPL score on May 18RCB's Virat Kohli notched up his highest IPL knock of 113 against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) on May 18, 2016 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It is worth noting that Kohli had nine stitches on his left hand and his participation in the game was uncertain.Batting first, RCB were off to a blistering start with their opening pair, Chris Gayle (73 off 32) and Kohli. In just 11 overs, the duo stitched a 147-run stand in a rain-curtailed game, which was cut short to 15 overs.Virat Kohli went on to slam 113 off 50 balls, with 12 fours and eight sixes, as RCB posted a gigantic 211-run total. In response, Punjab were restricted to 120/9 off 14 overs, as RCB won the game by 82 runs (DLS method).Kohli also scored 113 in the IPL 2024 fixture against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, albeit in a losing cause.