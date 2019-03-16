×
5 Indian players who enter IPL 2019 after a setback

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
230   //    16 Mar 2019, 01:54 IST

Rishabh Pant & Yuvraj Singh
Rishabh Pant & Yuvraj Singh

Indian Premier League has always been the platform for players to prove their worth. There have been many instances where an out of form player gets his groove and comes back to the national side. Australia tour of India 2019 ended in a disappointing fashion for India.

Not only they lost both the ODI and T20I series but some of their experiments failed. A team's loss in their home conditions before a tournament like the World Cup is like a rude alarm. The team even lost a T20I series to New Zealand recently.

Because of the loses, the Indian team would be questioning their choice of players ahead of the World Cup and some of their important strategies in approaching the game.

Indian Premier League might be a place where some of the Indian players show their impressive performance. IPL would be benefitting not just for the World Cup probable players but also for IPL regulars who are in danger of getting lost in the shuffle.

Fighting the demons from the past to end up strong is not easy. These Indian players have to do exactly that. Let us look at five such fighters to see if they would turn to be survivors.

#5 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh had a disappointing IPL 2018 season. He was roped in by Kings XI Punjab at the 2018 auctions. As an experienced player much was expected from Yuvraj Singh, however, he failed to live up to his hype.

The veteran batsman was featured in just eight matches and scored 65 runs. His unimpressive outing in the 2018 IPL was also one of the reasons why he is ignored by the Indian national team ahead of 2019 World Cup. Kings XI also released him after IPL 2018.

The IPL journey is not over for Yuvi though as he would play for Mumbai Indians this season. It is yet to be seen how much chances he will get in the playing XI. If the 37-year-old proves to be exceptional then the team can be confident to retain him for at least the next season.

